New Music Alert Jonathan Reilly Soars With Osprey

Jonathan Reilly's Incredible New Single Osprey Out Now

Track Title: Osprey Genre: Instrumental Alternative Launch Date 10th March 2025 ISRC Code: GBLFP2314450 Artist Location: Berkshire, UK

BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- British alternative artist Jonathan Reilly is set to captivate listeners with the release of his latest instrumental masterpiece, Osprey. This 8-track album, blending innovative alternative vibes with skillful instrumentation, officially launched on March 10, 2025, and is now available for the world to experience.Jonathan Reilly’s musical journey began at the age of thirteen when he first picked up a guitar. By fifteen, he was already in the studio, jamming Green Day covers with a drummer friend he met during GCSE school. It was a spark that ignited a lifelong passion. At nineteen, Jonathan’s talent crystallized virtually overnight, transforming him into a professional solo artist with a unique voice and vision.In his early twenties, he took his craft to new heights, recording original tracks across two studios in an impressive run of forty sessions. The result? Over two hundred and seventy meticulously crafted tracks. Add to that another forty sessions mastering CDs, mixing in effects, and completing four film shoots, and it’s clear Jonathan is a force of dedication and creativity. Osprey is the culmination of this relentless pursuit—a soaring 8-track album that showcases his evolution as an artist.Hailing from Berkshire, UK, Jonathan’s alternative instrumental style defies convention, offering listeners an immersive experience that’s both introspective and exhilarating. Osprey is a testament to his growth, from teenage Green Day covers to a fully realized solo artist commanding the studio.For interviews, features, or more information, contact Jonathan Reilly directly at sgvari128@outlook.com When reaching out, please mention Radio Pluggers About Jonathan ReillyJonathan Reilly is a Berkshire-based alternative artist whose instrumental work pushes boundaries and resonates deeply. With roots in punk rock covers and a career defined by tireless studio sessions, he’s an artist to watch in the UK music scene.

Osprey

