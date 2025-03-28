Altitude Trampoline Park Huntsville Soars to New Heights with Grand Reopening

Altitude Trampoline Park

The Reopening features Exciting Attractions & Community Celebration from April 4th to 6th, 2025

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altitude Trampoline Park , a premier indoor adventure attraction, is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of its Huntsville location. The updated park showcases a complete transformation with state-of-the-art attractions and a fresh, dynamic park design.Join the celebration from April 4-6, 2025, at 6275 University Dr. NW, Suite 14, for a weekend of exhilarating activities, competitions, and family fun, including:- Dodgeball 6x6 Tournament: Compete for prizes in an action-packed dodgeball tournament.- Ninja Course Challenge: Showcase your ninja skills and win trophies, gift cards, or a year-long membership.- GLOW Night with Live DJ (Friday & Saturday): Jump under vibrant neon lights to the beats of a live DJ.- Face Painting & Balloon Artists (Sunday): Enjoy family-friendly entertainment for the little ones.The park's reopening marks a significant upgrade, bringing an entirely new level of excitement to the Huntsville community. The revamped Altitude Trampoline Park now features an impressive array of attractions designed to challenge and entertain guests of all ages. New attractions include:- Strike Tower: Conquer the ultimate jumping challenge.- Two-Story Ninja Course: Test your agility and strength on a multi-level ninja adventure.- Gamified Dodgeball: Enjoy a high-tech twist on a classic game.- Basketball Air Sport Court: Experience dunks like never before with enhanced bounce.- Stunt Jump Airbag: Feel the adrenaline of a stunt jump with a safe landing.- Zipline Airbag: Glide through the air and land softly in a giant airbag.- Trapeze Airbag: Swing high and master the trapeze.- Battle Beam Airbag: Challenge friends to an epic battle beam showdown.- Toddler Zone: A dedicated area with 10 engaging attractions for children five and under- IWall: Enjoy multiplayer games.- Complete Park Redesign: A fresh, modern look with upgraded amenities throughout."We are incredibly excited to unveil the transformed Altitude Trampoline Park to the Huntsville community," said Ben Thomas, Owner of Altitude Huntsville. "This relaunch is a testament to our commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for families. We've created a space where adventure meets fun, and we can't wait to see the smiles on our guests' faces."Thomas also highlighted the park's focus on creating memorable experiences. "Our goal is to be the destination for family fun, birthday parties, and lasting memories. From the state-of-the-art ninja course to the dedicated toddler zone, we have something for everyone."Altitude Huntsville's redesign prioritizes safety and visibility. Clear lines of sight throughout the park ensure parents can easily monitor their children. The park also features a café serving refreshments and snacks, enhancing the overall guest experience.The Huntsville Park is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Customers who want to visit the park more frequently can choose a monthly membership, which allows daily visits and starts at $10.99 per month. For more information about the Huntsville Altitude Trampoline Park and jump passes, visit https://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/huntsville/ About Altitude Trampoline ParkAltitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure attraction that offers exciting activities, games, programs, and events for all ages. Altitude also offers various package options for birthday parties and other special occasions.All locations follow the Certified Clean program and audits to ensure that facilities are clean and safe for guests.Altitude Trampoline Park is a proud partner of the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all.To learn more, including park locations, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com

