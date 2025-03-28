Citywide cleanup campaign to be launched next month for government and community to build a beautiful and clean city together

MACAU, March 28 - In order to improve urban appearance and cleanliness and draw the public’s attention to environmental hygiene of the community, the “urban appearance and cleanliness working team” composed of representatives from multiple government departments will jointly organise a citywide cleanup campaign from April to May this year, arranging for different sectors to jointly promote and implement a series of anti-rodent and mosquito control measures, strengthen inspections of construction sites, food establishments and food processing plants, carry out targeted publicity among the “three no’s” buildings, so as to jointly maintain the cleanliness of the community environment. During the period, consulting street kiosks and roving exhibitions will also be set up to give environmental hygiene education in the community. It is hoped that various sectors will make joint efforts to create a cleaner city and a more livable living environment.

Interdepartmental campaign to “enter the neighbourhoods” for cleaning and publicity

The inauguration ceremony of the citywide cleanup campaign will be held on the afternoon of 5 April at Iao Hon Market Park, participated by representatives from the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), the Health Bureau, the Environmental Protection Bureau, Public Works Bureau, Land and Urban Construction Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Macao Government Tourism Office and other departments and associations. After the inauguration ceremony, multiple teams will be formed to “enter the neighbourhoods” and arrive at nearby leisure areas for cleaning. The teams will distribute promotional materials to the public, building management entities, residents of the “three no’s” low-rise buildings, restaurant managers, etc. along the way to enhance public awareness of cleanliness and hygiene management, and encourage them to work together for rodent and mosquito prevention. At the same time, relevant functional departments will go to food establishments, food processing plants and construction sites to urge the people in charge to adopt effective food and solid waste treatment measures, maintain cleanliness and environmental hygiene, and prevent pest and rodent infestation in the community. In addition, another community cleaning and publicity event will be held on 10 May in the area of ​​Rotunda de Carlos da Maia and San Kio.

Street kiosks and roving exhibitions set up to promote citywide rodent and mosquito control

The “citywide cleanup campaign” needs to start from individual homes. From 1 April to 31 May, the interdepartmental team will tour various neighbourhoods to set up photo exhibitions to introduce environmental hygiene information. On Saturdays and Sundays during the above-mentioned period, there will be consulting street kiosks on site to provide the public with technical instructions on rodent control. Booth games will also be set up at the venues to promote information on rodent prevention and mosquito control, prohibition on feeding birds and stray animals indiscriminately, proper disposal of pet excrement, and disposal methods of domestic solid waste. Details of the event can be found by scanning the QR code on the poster or browsing the Environment Information Webpage (www.iam.gov.mo/macaohygiene).

Guiding “three no’s” buildings and inspecting food and beverage establishments

The hygiene issues of the “three no’s” buildings (that is, buildings with no owner committee, no resident organisation and no management entity) have always been of great concern. The interdepartmental team and associations will carry out targeted publicity among such buildings to enhance residents’ awareness of environmental hygiene as well as rodent and mosquito control. Meanwhile, talks will be held for residents to collect and answer the hygiene questions encountered by residents in their daily lives. During this period, the interdepartmental team will also focus on inspections and random inspections of food establishments, food processing plants and construction sites, etc., to look into the food safety, environmental hygiene, rodent prevention and mosquito control measures, etc. on the premises to further consolidate the hygiene awareness of relevant sectors.

The citywide cleanup campaign is fully promoted by all member departments of the urban appearance and cleanliness working team for the government and the community to build a beautiful and clean city together. Participating associations also include the Macao Federation of Trade Unions, União Geral das Associações dos Moradores de Macau, the Women’s General Association of Macau, Aliança de Povo de Instituição de Macau, the Property Management Business Association Macao, the General Association of Macao Cleaning Service Industry, and the Macau Residue System Company, Ltd.