Lawn Care Expert Shares Three DIY Tips to Help Homeowners Improve Their Lawns This Spring

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As spring approaches, many homeowners are looking for effective ways to improve the health and appearance of their lawns. Ron Henry, a lawn care educator and founder of Golf Course Lawn , has shared three practical tips aimed at helping individuals achieve better lawn care results using a do-it-yourself (DIY) approach.“DIY lawn care isn’t just doable — it’s empowering. With the right products, a bit of planning, and consistency, homeowners can get professional-level results on their own terms.”Ron Henry’s 3 DIY Tips for Spring Lawn Success1. Use affordable, easy-to-handle tools"You don’t need a shed full of gear to get started. Tools like backpack sprayers, soil test kits, and hand-held spreaders make weed control, fertilizing, and mowing prep simple and accessible for everyone — from weekend gardeners to full-time landscapers."2. Follow a proven lawn care schedule"One of the best ways to stay on track is to follow a seasonal lawn care schedule tailored to your grass type. A lot of people struggle because they don’t know what to do or when. Having a clear step-by-step plan removes the guesswork. From pre-emergent application in early spring to fertilization and mowing milestones, a good schedule helps you stay consistent and see results faster."3. Use lawn care kits for foolproof application"Use all-in-one herbicide and soil amendment kits that take the guesswork out of lawn care. Whether you're dealing with weeds, prepping for growth, or maintaining an established lawn, curated kits help you treat your turf like a pro."DIY Lawn Care: Simple, Satisfying, and Seriously EffectiveRon’s mission is to empower homeowners to feel confident in their lawn care routines. His no-fluff tips — paired with honest, down-to-earth advice on his popular YouTube channel — are helping thousands of DIYers take ownership of their lawns.“Seeing your lawn transform under your own hands is incredibly rewarding,” says Henry. “It’s not just about saving money; it’s about the pride that comes from doing it yourself.”Spring is the perfect time to begin your lawn care journey, and with Ron Henry’s tips and tools, anyone can achieve that deep green golf-course look without the golf-course budget.About Golf Course LawnFounded by lawn care expert Ron Henry, Golf Course Lawn offers high-quality lawn care products, herbicide kits, sprayers, and educational resources for DIY homeowners. From spring prep to advanced turf care, the platform helps people transform their lawns with the same techniques used by turf pros.

