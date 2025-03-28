Eagle Eye Networks and Camect Integration Enhances Security with Proactive Threat Awareness Unmatched Object Detection

EEN camera in retail with Camect person detection EEN and Camect

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camect, an industry leader in AI-powered security analytics, today announced an integration with Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance. This collaboration empowers security customers by enabling all cameras to become proactive security solutions, significantly enhancing real threat awareness, reducing false alerts, and improving operational efficiencies.

Through this partnership, Eagle Eye Networks customers can now leverage Camect’s advanced AI technology as a gateway to connect seamlessly with over 20 different monitoring backends. Additionally, customers can integrate Camect’s smart camera analytics with any camera in the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS, ensuring that all security events are accurately categorized and searchable within the platform’s timeline. This integration enables security teams to quickly identify and respond to critical events while minimizing distractions caused by false alerts.

“Camect’s object detection accuracy is a game-changer for security professionals,” said Tijmen Vos, Global Vice President of Product at Eagle Eye Networks. “By significantly reducing false positive alerts and simplifying connections to monitoring services, our customers gain a more efficient, intelligent security solution that enhances their ability to detect and respond to genuine threats.”

The Camect Smart Camera Hub maintains the highest level of accuracy in detecting known objects, including people, vehicles by type, and delivery company logo such as Amazon, UPS, and more. With an easy-to-use backend, users of Camect can elect to see, or not see objects of their choice. This has proven invaluable to business owners who only want to see persons after business hours, or for those in critical infrastructure interested in seeing nesting animals.

Customers across industries such as retail, restaurants, banking, multifamily housing, self-storage, and healthcare will now benefit from a streamlined and intelligent surveillance experience. By integrating Camect’s smart analytics with the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS, businesses can make their existing camera infrastructure significantly more effective without requiring costly hardware upgrades.

“Our integration with Eagle Eye Networks delivers a transformative security experience,” said Ron Grubbs, VP of Sales and Business Development at Camect. “Security customers can now enjoy enhanced object detection capabilities, seamless monitoring connectivity, and the ability to easily search events from both Eagle Eye and Camect within a single timeline. This partnership ensures our customers across various industries can operate with greater confidence and efficiency.”

This groundbreaking partnership reaffirms Eagle Eye Networks and Camect’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions that enhance safety and business operations. Customers can now take advantage of this powerful integration to elevate their security posture like never before.

To learn more, please visit camect.com or come to the Camect Booth 33071 at ISC West in Las Vegas, April 2-4, 2025

About Camect

Camect, sold throughout North America, EMEA, and APAC, leads the security industry in object detection accuracy, reducing false alerts to almost zero. The camera-agnostic Camect Smart Camera Hubs empower all video security cameras to become proactive with early detection of people and vehicles, while acting as a gateway for easy connectivity to monitoring, deterrent tactics, lock management, and more. The name Camect takes the first part of the word “camecr” and the second half of the word “connect” to capture our purpose of making video security cameras easier to connect and more useful to use.

About Eagle Eye Networks

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure, cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. Businesses of all sizes utilize the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) to centralize their video surveillance and obtain better security and operations. Purpose-built for the cloud and AI, the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS addresses customers’ security and operational needs with unlimited scalability, simple usage-based subscription pricing, advanced analytics, integrated AI, and an open RESTful API platform delivering flexibility. Eagle Eye sells through a global network of resellers and integrators. Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

