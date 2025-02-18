Fast-Food Chains Turn to AI Security Solutions to Combat Rising Crime and Protect Profits

AI-driven security solutions help fast-food chains reduce crime, protect staff and customers, and boost profitability with proactive threat detection.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As crime rates surge across the nation, fast-food franchise chains are feeling the pressure to adopt innovative security solutions that not only safeguard their establishments but also restore customer confidence. Recent data from the National Restaurant Association reveals that safety concerns, including loitering, can contribute to significant financial loss of revenue per restaurant, with incidents of theft, vandalism, and violence increasing by 18% since 2020. But there’s good news: cutting-edge security technologies are already reversing these troubling trends, dramatically reducing crime and protecting both people and property. In a recent trial, Remote Ally's solution rapidly produced an 80% reduction in security incidents, exemplifying the value that modern security AI-driven solutions can bring to QSR owners.

Leading the charge in advanced security solutions are Remote Ally, Netwatch, and Camect. These industry leaders are revolutionizing physical security for QSRs. Remote Ally provides cutting-edge video surveillance solutions focusing on loss prevention, stopping crime before it happens, and deterring unwanted behavior for QSR. Netwatch provides dedicated monitoring service with relentlessly effective live audio talk down to deter threats, while the Camect Smart Camera Hubs deliver unparalleled accuracy in proactively identifying suspicious behavior. Together, these technologies create a powerful deterrent against criminal activity.

“I have been providing video surveillance solutions for QSR for 20 years now, and we have always thought that the progression of the technology is to be proactive instead of reactive. AI has transformed the physical security landscape, allowing us to prevent incidents before they escalate,” said Eddie Conlon, founder of Remote Ally. “Our partnership with Camect enables restaurant franchise owners to focus on what they do best—delivering great service—while we safeguard their people and property.”

Brad Kenning, a representative for Camect, shared his enthusiasm: “It’s incredibly rewarding to help franchise owners protect their investments and brand reputation. The combination of Camect’s detection accuracy with Remote Ally’s expertly designed security solutions, and engaged proactive monitoring from Netwatch, it’s a trifecta for customers and the patrons of the customer’s establishments.”

The effectiveness of these solutions speaks for itself. QSR chains using Remote Ally and Camect have reported an 80% reduction in security-related incidents within the first 2 months of implementation. Franchisees also cite the ease of integration and cost efficiency as major benefits.

“Working with the Remote Ally team is incredibly rewarding. Our team has de-escalated many incidents recently that could have resulted in horrific consequences, false dispatches, or continued loss of business for the location,” adds Nicola Oakie, “At one particularly distressed location in Portland, Oregon we conducted over 80 audio interventions resulting in just four requiring police dispatch, and that was just in one month! Keeping bad actors away from friends and families out for a nice dinner feels really good.”

Remote Ally, Netwatch, and Camect will showcase their innovative security solutions at the upcoming Restaurant Loss Prevention Security Association (RLPSA) show, taking place from March 30 to April 1, 2025, in Nashville, TN. Visit booth number 513 to learn how their cutting-edge technologies can help protect your business and ensure a safer future for employees and customers alike.

