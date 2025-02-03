Camect Hires Jan Neufelder to Address Rising Security Challenges in the Critical Infrastructure Sector

Proactive threat detected by Camect before intruder reaches fence Camect detection is accurate even through storms, darkness and distance Jan Neufelder, Sales Manager focused on Critical Infrastructure for Camect

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camect, the leading provider of accurate, camera-agnostic, video security analytics, is proud to announce the appointment of Jan Neufelder to a new strategic sales role focused on the critical infrastructure sector. Neufelder brings over twenty years of experience as an accomplished sales leader across the energy, water, and telecommunications sectors. At Camect he will leverage his insight into these industries where criminal activity has surged by 70% in recent years.

The critical infrastructure sector has seen a troubling rise in security threats, with incidents ranging from cyberattacks to physical vandalism and theft. Recent data shows that crime in the energy, water, and telecom sectors has risen dramatically, making robust security solutions more crucial than ever. In response to this growing concern, Camect has hired Neufelder to spearhead sales initiatives. He will work directly with industry leaders to bring proactive detection to the forefront of their security approach.

"Critical infrastructure is the backbone of our society, and the rise in criminal activity within these industries poses serious risks to national security, public safety, and economic stability," said Ron Grubbs, Vice President of Sales for Camect. "Jan's expertise and deep understanding of the security needs in these sectors make him the ideal person to help Camect provide the most effective and innovative solutions to protect critical infrastructure from emerging threats."

Neufelder has extensive experience working with large-scale critical infrastructure companies to develop and implement cutting-edge solutions to improve overall operational efficiency. At Camect, he will focus on addressing the complex physical security challenges facing energy, water, and telecom providers to protect critical assets and infrastructure with proactive detection.

"With the increasing sophistication of criminal tactics, the need for smarter, more adaptive security solutions has never been greater," said Neufelder. "I am excited to join Camect and bring the ease of deployment, camera agnostic, proactive detection solution to clients in the critical infrastructure space. Imagine the peace of mind this solution will bring not just to employees in these sectors but to large communities of people who depend on them for reliable energy, clean water, and safe gas. Working together we can prevent incidents before they happen and help mitigate the impact of threats when they do arise."

Camect's plug-n-play Smart Camera Hubs work with existing video security cameras to bring accurate analytics that offer real-time threat detection, automated response capabilities, and connection to deterrents including live and recorded talk down, sirens, and strobes. Acting as a gateway, Camect also enables easy connection to nearly every monitoring platform. This allows organizations to protect their infrastructure more effectively and efficiently than by traditional blind security methods. With a focus on scalable solutions and ease of use, Camect has been described as a game-changer for critical infrastructure security.

As crime within the energy, water, and telecom industries continues to rise, Camect is committed to providing the most advanced and reliable security technology to help safeguard the essential services that society relies on every day.

Camect is the leading provider of accurate, camera-agnostic, proactive video security analytics designed to bring proactive detection to critical infrastructure, businesses, and public spaces. Camect’s innovative technology helps organizations stay one step ahead of security risks. Learn more at Camect.com

