Openmind Networks Launches OpenProtectAI: Revolutionizing Telecom Network Security with Advanced AI

DUBLIN, CORK, IRELAND, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openmind Networks , a global leader in mobile messaging solutions, today announced the launch of OpenProtectAI , a revolutionary AI-powered platform designed to improve telecom network security and maximize revenue assurance.OpenProtectAI delivers advanced network diagnostics, robust revenue protection, and proactive, automated fraud prevention. This directly addresses the escalating and sophisticated security challenges confronting telecom operators globally.The telecom industry is at a critical juncture in the fight against messaging fraud. Openmind Networks' Future of Messaging Report 2025 recently revealed a clear consensus: 71% of telcos identified the combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning as the most effective technique for preventing messaging fraud on telecom networks.This underscores the urgent need for advanced, AI-driven solutions like OpenProtectAI, which puts the power of intelligent network protection directly into the hands of operators, and provides a modern alternative to outdated fraud prevention systems that can no longer keep pace with increasingly sophisticated fraud attacks.Proven Impact in Real-World ScenariosOpenProtectAI has already demonstrated significant real-world impact. For example, a Tier 1 operator in Asia used the diagnostics tools to identify one-time-password (OTP) traffic that was bypassing commercial routes. This resulted in an increase of 80,000 OTP messages processed through their network daily.Similarly, a Tier 2 operator based in Europe dramatically improved their security response times, reducing detection and blocking latency to a mere 10-15 seconds and achieving fully automated URL blocking with zero impact on legitimate traffic in their network. This showcases the platform’s efficiency and effectiveness in diverse operational environments.“We built OpenProtectAI to give control back to telecom operators,” stated Alex Duncan, Chief Executive Officer at Openmind Networks. “In today’s threat landscape, relying on outdated systems or external parties leaves networks vulnerable. OpenProtectAI empowers operators to proactively manage their own security, ensuring robust protection and maximizing revenue. This is about putting the most powerful defense, driven by AI, directly into their hands.”Key Features of OpenProtectAI1. OpenProtectAI offers a comprehensive suite of AI-driven tools designed to fortify telecom network security. Threats to these networks include grey route bypass, smishing attacks and artificially inflated traffic (AIT), among others. Key features of OpenProtectAI include:2. Intelligent Threat Defense: OpenProtectAI leverages AI and machine learning to combat fraud actors. The platform provides real-time message classification and automated blocking capabilities.3. Scalable, Cloud-Native Infrastructure: OpenProtectAI’s cloud-native architecture reduces operational costs, supporting diverse deployment models, including on-premise, hybrid, and public clouds.4. Advanced Insights and Firewall Builder: OpenProtectAI empowers operators with various modules that help to create custom security solutions, including a modular firewall that can be easily adapted as threats evolve.5. Enhanced Revenue Assurance: OpenProtectAI provides SIM Gateway detection and provides real-time grey route analysis. This helps to safeguard A2P revenue streams and avoid leakage.6. AI-Driven Fraud Prevention & Smishing Shield: OpenProtectAI integrates URL extraction, a global threat intelligence database, and advanced AI/ML models to proactively detect and neutralize fraudulent smishing attacks, as well as identify and mitigate International Premium Rate Number (IPRN) fraud, effectively minimizing financial losses before they impact subscribers.7. Smart Routing: Smart Routing empowers Wholesale Providers to capitalize on the diversifying A2P messaging market by intelligently matching message categories to optimal routing paths.8. Actionable Insights: OpenProtectAI provides intuitive dashboards and real-time reporting, ensuring robust security and seamless compliance with data protection regulations.For more information about OpenProtectAI, please visit www.openmindnetworks.com/openprotectai/ or contact sales@openmindnetworks.com.About Openmind Networks:Openmind Networks is an independent technology company focused on mobile messaging software services for the telecom industry. Openmind Networks' messaging solutions enable telecom firms to consolidate their core messaging, protect their network and unlock the potential in business messaging and 5G.Boasting a highly experienced team of messaging experts, Openmind Networks has consistently led the way in bringing new innovations to the mobile messaging industry for more than two decades. Openmind Networks are responsible for delivering more than 2.7 billion messages per day with their global customer base which includes some of the world's largest mobile operators, intercarriers, and aggregators. .For more information about Openmind Networks and its communication platform solutions, please visit www.openmindnetworks.com Media Contact:Brendan TobinDirector of Marketing+353 (0)1 633 0070marketing@openmindnetworks.com

