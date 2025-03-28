New Castle School of Trades to host area’s largest Career Fair

More than 90 Employers are attending the NCST Career Fair Job seekers and people interested in learning about a new career can attend the Career Fair There is a tremendous demand for men and women in the skilled trades.

New Castle School of Trades will host one of the region's largest annual Career Fairs on Thursday, April 3rd, from 10 am to 3 pm.

We’re especially excited to welcome high school seniors exploring careers in the skilled trades. This event gives them a firsthand look at the incredible job opportunities available.” — Rex Spaulding, President

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Castle School of Trades (NCST), the region's oldest and most established trade and technical school, will host one of the largest Career Fairs in the Tri-State area on Thursday, April 3rd, from 10 am to 3 pm. More than 90 local and national employers are expected to attend."For over 80 years, the New Castle School of Trades has been preparing men and women for rewarding, in-demand careers in the skilled trades . Now, for the 9th consecutive year, we're bringing together the region’s top employers to connect with both current job seekers and future trades professionals. We’re especially excited to welcome high school seniors who are exploring careers in the skilled trades. This event gives them a firsthand look at the incredible job opportunities available and helps them take the first step toward a successful future," said Rex Spaulding, President."Our annual Career Fair stands out because we're bringing together top employers in the skilled trades who are actively hiring," said Dennis Corrado, School Director. "We have leading companies seeking welders, truck drivers, electricians, heavy equipment operators, automotive technicians, HVAC service techs, machinists, and professionals in construction, manufacturing, and production. If you're pursuing a career in the trades, this is the event to attend," he added.The New Castle School of Trades Annual Career Fair is free and open to the public. The event will be held at the main campus at 4117 Pulaski Road, New Castle, PA 16101. More than 500 job seekers, students, their families, and local, regional, and national employers will be attending the event.“What makes our event different from other career fairs is that we have recruiters from the area’s leading local and regional employers on site. We are excited to have over 90 employers in attendance this year, including Goods Heating and Air, Astro Shapes, Aqua America, Bolt Construction, Ellwood Group, Flynn Tire and Service, FYDA Freightliner, Preston Automotive, Nick Strimbu Trucking, Tenaris, Siemens, PI & I Trucking, Konecranes, CCL Container, and Local 33 Sheetmetal”, said Carrie Kraynak, Career Services Director.To learn how your organization can get involved and more about the companies and organizations who are participating this year’s Career Fair, and for complete event details, visit: https://www.ncstrades.edu/ncst-job-fair/ About New Castle School of TradesSince its founding in 1945, New Castle School of Trades (NCST) has become one of the premier trade schools in the Pennsylvania and Ohio area. Over the last 80 years, NCST has evolved from educating students into competent tradesmen and women to training students to become more sophisticated and innovative craftsmen and women who will be tomorrow's highly skilled technicians. Learn more at https://www.ncstrades.edu/

