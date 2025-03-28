SA Youth Week will kick off in style!

Release date: 28/03/25

This nine-day event will feature a wide range of activities, from arts and culture to sports and leadership-building opportunities.

A free public launch event will kick things off, open to young people aged 12 to 25. The launch event will showcase live performances from Triple J Unearthed artist Destinezia and Womadelaide 2024 First Nations performer Rob Edwards.

There will also be interactive workshops, skate clinics, and a sensory space for those looking to recharge.

This event is designed to be inclusive, accessible, and a celebration of youth culture in South Australia.

Coordinated by the Department of Human Services (DHS) and supported by the City of Adelaide, SA Youth Week is the state's largest celebration of young people.

This year, over $70,000 in grant funding (up from $50,000 in 2024) has been awarded to 29 recipients, including a youth disability network, multicultural youth organisations, and regional councils, to host events throughout the week.

Young people aged 12 to 25 are encouraged to explore the full range of events available and sign up for activities that interest them.

To learn more about what's on offer, visit: dhs.sa.gov.au/SAYW

Quotes from Human Services Minister Nat Cook:

Following the busy Mad March, SA Youth Week offers nine days of events for young people, covering arts, culture, sports, leadership, and community initiatives.

For the first time, we’re hosting a free public event for those aged 12 to 25—a great opportunity to connect with others and celebrate our vibrant youth culture.

Whether you're in metro or regional areas, there's something for everyone!

Quotes from Destinezia:

We are extremely keen for Youth Week as community is super important to us and we’re super keen to be doing some community building through the arts and music.

Youth week is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate young voices and create meaningful connections.

We cannot wait to see young people come together, share their talents and strengthen their bonds, it’s a great opportunity to be heard and get involved.

Event details for launch of SA Youth Week 2025:

Date: Wednesday 9 April

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Venue: City Skate, West Terrace, Adelaide