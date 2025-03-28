Delivering Kids Hubs for SA

Release date: 28/03/25

The Albanese Government is delivering support for Adelaide children to get the early intervention and mental health support they need with the first of two Kids Hubs – to be located at the Marion GP Plus Health Centre in Oaklands Park.

Kids Hubs provide free mental health and wellbeing care for children under 12, and their families, experiencing mild to moderate mental health, functional, behavioural or emotional challenges.

Children will not need a formal referral or diagnosis to receive care.

The Albanese Government is providing $12.3 million to the Malinauskas Government to fully fund the two SA Kids Hubs.

The Marion Kids Hub will service southern Adelaide families, including those living in Bedford Park.

Outreach services will also be delivered at the Aldinga GP Plus Health Care Centre to provide access for children and families in the outer southern metropolitan region.

The Marion Kids Hub is due to open by the end of the year.

The second SA Kids Hub will be established in northern Adelaide at a site to be confirmed. They are being delivered through the National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Agreement.

The South Australian Kids Hubs were an Albanese Government commitment at the last election.

The Albanese Government is providing $84.85 million, working with all states and territories to create a national network of 17 Kids Hubs across Australia by 30 June 2026. So far, 9 Kids Hubs operate – 3 in Vic, 2 in NSW, 2 in Qld, 1 in WA, and 1 in NT.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister Butler:

“The Marion Kids Hub is good news for families in southern Adelaide who have a child struggling with their mental health and wellbeing.

“Families will be able to get the wraparound care they need – delivered locally and free by a team of experts.

“Mental health is a key part of the Albanese Government’s Strengthening Medicare agenda.

“A stronger Medicare means better access to mental health services.”

Attributable to Assistant Minister McBride:

“The Albanese Labor Government is strengthening Medicare by delivering better mental health services for all Australians.

“We’re establishing 17 Kids Hubs across the country, providing mental health, wellbeing and developmental advice and support for children and families.

“Families in Southern Adelaide will now have a place to seek support and care, in the heart of their community, without the need for an appointment or referral.”

Attributable to Minister Picton:

“We are proud to support the development of the Marion Kids Hub, which will provide children in the southern suburbs with mental health support that is free and easily accessible.

“We know that early intervention is crucial, especially when it comes to children experiencing mental health challenges, and we want to ensure that these families have better access to services.”

Attributable to Louise Miller-Frost:

“Working in health for many years, the need for additional mental health support, especially for children, was clear to me, and it is something raised consistently with me by my community.

“I’ve advocated for new and improved services within our government, and I’m proud that we’re delivering for the future generation of Adelaide’s southern and western suburbs.

“This announcement adds to a growing list of health achievements in my community, and I’ll continue to work closely with my Albanese Government colleagues and with the Malinauskas Government to deliver even further benefit to the people of Boothby.”