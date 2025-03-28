Smart Lockers Just Got Smarter: LapSafe® Debuts AI-Driven Asset Verification

AI-Powered Smart Locker Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions Cloud-based management software, ONARKEN®, combines all software services in one centrally managed suite of applications. An innovative solution with highly customisable features.

LapSafe® launches ONARKEN®AI*, the world’s first AI-powered smart locker system, marking a new era in intelligent storage, asset management, and automation.

UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolutionising Asset Management, IT Services, and Secure Storage with Game-Changing AI Technology LapSafe® , the industry leader in smart locker solutions, has launched ONARKEN®AI* , the world’s first AI-powered smart locker system, marking a new era in intelligent storage, asset management, and automation.ONARKENAI introduces cutting-edge AI-driven content verification, ensuring that every asset, IT device, or parcel is correctly stored, loaned, and returned—without manual intervention. This game-changing innovation eliminates human error, enhances security, and streamlines workflows for businesses, educational institutions, and organisations worldwide.Redefining Smart Lockers with AI IntelligenceDesigned to seamlessly integrate with IT service management (ITSM) tools, ONARKENAI takes automation, security, and efficiency to the next level. Key features include:• AI-Driven Asset Verification – Ensures the correct items are dropped off, loaned, or collected.• Intelligent Automation – Accurately processes returns, reducing errors and manual admin.• Unrivalled Security – Real-time access logs, remote monitoring, and AI confidence thresholds.• Seamless Integration – Connects with existing IT service management (ITSM) tools.• World-First Innovation – The only smart locker system powered by AI for ultimate efficiency.LapSafe’s pioneering technology means organisations can now manage assets, IT support, and parcel handling more efficiently than ever before, all while reducing operational costs and enhancing user experience.A New Era of Smart Storage"As the pioneers in smart locker solutions, LapSafehas always been at the forefront of innovation," said Mark Exley, Director at LapSafe. "With ONARKENAI, we are delivering an unparalleled level of intelligence, security, and efficiency to help organisations transform their workflows and automate critical processes. This is the next evolution of smart storage."Experience the Future TodayLapSafeis inviting businesses, universities, and IT service providers to experience ONARKENAI in action.For more information or to book a demo, visit www.lapsafe.com or contact 0800 130 3456 Email: sales@lapsafe.com*Patent Pending with UKIPO________________________________________About LapSafeLapSafeis the UK’s leading provider of intelligent charging solutions and smart lockers, delivering innovative, secure, and efficient asset management solutions for over 25 years. Trusted by over 85% of UK universities, LapSafecontinues to drive the future of automated smart storage and IT service management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.