MPD Makes Three Arrests in Jay Street Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of three suspects involved in a robbery in Northeast.

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at approximately 8:10 p.m., while riding a scooter in the 4900 block of Jay Street, Northeast, the suspects approached the victim, brandished firearms and demanded property. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s property on the victim’s scooter.

Responding officers canvassed the area, located the suspects, and placed them under arrest. 18-year-old Kasone Pimble and 19-year-old Mark Hudgens both of Northeast, D.C., were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery. 22-year-old Daymonte Jones of Northeast, D.C., was also arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License and Receiving Stolen Property. The victim’s property and scooter were recovered.

CCN: 25043771

###