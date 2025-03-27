Submit Release
MPD Arrests Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who gained entry into an apartment and stole the victim’s property in the 1200 block 3rd Street, Northeast.
 
On Thursday, March 20, 2025, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the victim who was alone in their apartment, heard noises coming from their kitchen. When the victim went to investigate, they located the unknown suspect.  The suspect took property and fled the scene.  
 
On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, 25-year-old William Moyler Jr, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One. 
 
CCN: 25040049

