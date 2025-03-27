Senate Bill 510 Printer's Number 504

PENNSYLVANIA, March 27 - shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Department." The Department of Community and Economic

Development of the Commonwealth.

"Eligible applicant." A nonprofit organization or a county

or municipal government.

"Eligible assistance program." A program providing support

and guidance, which is informational, emotional, social, legal

or otherwise in nature, to individuals who confront biases or

inequalities based on gender or sexual stereotypes in navigating

the name change process in this Commonwealth.

"Fund." The Compassionate Name Change Assistance Grant Fund

established under section 7A03 (relating to Compassionate Name

Change Assistance Grant Fund).

"Grant program." The Compassionate Name Change Assistance

Grant Program established under section 7A02 (relating to

Compassionate Name Change Assistance Grant Program).

"Nonprofit organization." A corporation or other entity

based in this Commonwealth that is an exempt organization as

defined under 26 U.S.C. § 501(c)(3) (relating to exemption from

tax on corporations, certain trusts, etc.).

§ 7A02. Compassionate Name Change Assistance Grant Program.

(a) Establishment.--The Compassionate Name Change Assistance

Grant Program is established as a competitive grant program

within the department.

(b) Eligible uses of grant money.--Grants under the grant

program may only be used for the costs of administering an

eligible assistance program.

(c) Department powers and duties.--

(1) The department shall provide grants under the grant

