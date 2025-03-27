Senate Bill 510 Printer's Number 504
PENNSYLVANIA, March 27 - shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Department." The Department of Community and Economic
Development of the Commonwealth.
"Eligible applicant." A nonprofit organization or a county
or municipal government.
"Eligible assistance program." A program providing support
and guidance, which is informational, emotional, social, legal
or otherwise in nature, to individuals who confront biases or
inequalities based on gender or sexual stereotypes in navigating
the name change process in this Commonwealth.
"Fund." The Compassionate Name Change Assistance Grant Fund
established under section 7A03 (relating to Compassionate Name
Change Assistance Grant Fund).
"Grant program." The Compassionate Name Change Assistance
Grant Program established under section 7A02 (relating to
Compassionate Name Change Assistance Grant Program).
"Nonprofit organization." A corporation or other entity
based in this Commonwealth that is an exempt organization as
defined under 26 U.S.C. § 501(c)(3) (relating to exemption from
tax on corporations, certain trusts, etc.).
§ 7A02. Compassionate Name Change Assistance Grant Program.
(a) Establishment.--The Compassionate Name Change Assistance
Grant Program is established as a competitive grant program
within the department.
(b) Eligible uses of grant money.--Grants under the grant
program may only be used for the costs of administering an
eligible assistance program.
(c) Department powers and duties.--
(1) The department shall provide grants under the grant
