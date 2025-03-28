Defensive Drivers Institute's Oregon Distracted Driving Awareness Course Receives Official ODOT Approval

Defensive Drivers Institute Logo

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defensive Drivers Institute is pleased to announce that its Oregon Distracted Driving Awareness Course (DDAC) has received official approval from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). This milestone expands Defensive Drivers Institute's portfolio of traffic safety education programs specifically designed to address the growing concern of distracted driving in Oregon.The newly approved course fulfills the requirements for distracted driving education and remediation in Oregon. This comprehensive 90-minute program is delivered entirely online through an interactive platform that covers critical aspects of distracted driving, including:* Recognition and prevention of common driving distractions* Oregon's distracted driving laws and penalties* Cognitive, manual, and visual distractions while operating a vehicle* Practical strategies to maintain focus on the road* The impact of technology on driver attention and safetyTommy Jaramillo, CEO of Defensive Drivers Institute, commented on this achievement: "Receiving ODOT approval for our Distracted Driving Awareness Course demonstrates our ongoing commitment to addressing modern driving challenges. Distracted driving continues to be a significant factor in traffic incidents, and we're proud to offer Oregonians an accessible, affordable solution that promotes safer driving behaviors."The Oregon Distracted Driving Awareness Course is now available to all Oregon drivers who are required to complete distracted driving education or who wish to proactively improve their safety awareness. As the lowest-cost provider in the state, Defensive Drivers Institute remains committed to making quality traffic safety education accessible to all Oregon residents.Defensive Drivers Institute has established relationships with various courts throughout Oregon that will refer eligible drivers to this newly approved course. Court administrators interested in learning more about referring individuals to the program are encouraged to contact Defensive Drivers Institute directly.The fully online interactive course allows participants to complete the requirements from any device with internet access, making it convenient for busy schedules. Upon successful completion, participants will receive the necessary documentation to fulfill court or legal requirements.For more information or to enroll in the Oregon Distracted Driving Awareness Course, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com/oregon-distracted-driving-avoidance-course/ About Defensive Drivers InstituteDefensive Drivers Institute is a leader in online traffic safety education, providing state-approved courses designed to improve driving skills and promote safer roads. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, the company has helped thousands of drivers enhance their knowledge and reduce their insurance premiums through engaging, comprehensive online courses. For more information, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com

