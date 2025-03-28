Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Leads the Way with Commitment to a Sustainable Future

The Leadership Team of Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach

We’re committed to creating meaningful experiences for our guests while protecting the environment and supporting our local community. ” — Brett Wilson, General Manager at Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach is thrilled to announce its inaugural Green Globe Certification, a testament to its unwavering commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly hospitality. The resort is proud to provide a positive hospitality experience while safeguarding the planet’s resources and supporting the local community.Brett Wilson, General Manager at Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach, encapsulated the resort team’s motto, “We’re going Green because there is no Planet B”.A Legacy of Green InitiativesSustainability has been a cornerstone of Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach’s operations prior to achieving its Green Globe certification. Recognized for its efforts as early as 2017 by the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion and Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Thailand, the resort launched impactful initiatives such as The Last Straw and The Water Boy, which laid the foundation for its current sustainability successes.The Last Straw initiative was implemented in 2018 and saw the elimination of single-use plastic straws in all in-house restaurants and bars. As a result, the resort reduced straw usage by over 170,000 units and achieved an 80% decrease in overall straw consumption. The Water Boy Project initially introduced infused water stations and reusable cups in dining areas with the aim to decrease single-use plastic waste. This initiative expanded to include the Pullman Water Tumbler program where guests were provided with refillable water bottles for use at the resort and beyond.The H.E.R.B. GardenH.E.R.B. is the name of Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach’s very own herb garden where a selection of organic herbs are grown in the heart of the resort. The herbs are cultivated with love and hand-picked every morning by the culinary team to be used in beverages and dishes across the resort’s restaurants and bars. H.E.R.B. stands for four important elements of daily life - Healthy, Energy, Recovery and Benefit.Weekly Beach CleaningEvery Wednesday, the resort team organizes a Naithon Beach clean-up, ensuring the pristine shores remain a haven for guests and local wildlife. Guests and the local community are welcome to join this initiative and contribute to a cleaner, greener Phuket. These programs embody the resort’s proactive approach to sustainability, creating a foundation for ongoing improvements and community engagement.Sustainability Goals For Now and BeyondPullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach’s sustainability objectives reflect its dedication to measurable improvements.• The resort aims to achieve a 5% reduction in energy consumption compared to the previous year.• Define water and food waste baselines through the Gaia reporting system.• Reduce food waste by 10%.• Utilize the Accor Net Zero Carbon Calculator to accurately measure and offset carbon emissions generated by meetings and events. This innovative tool allows organizers to plan sustainably by calculating their event’s carbon footprint and selecting offset options to support global and local environmental initiatives.“We’re committed to creating meaningful experiences for our guests while protecting the environment and supporting our local community. These initiatives reflect our belief that sustainability is not just a trend but a necessity,” concluded Brett Wilson.About Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon BeachPullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach, a Pullman flagship resort, perched on the headland of Naithon Beach overlooking the Andaman Sea on the west coast of Phuket. Within a 15-minute drive from Phuket International Airport, the resort offers guests a tranquil and relaxing getaway with sophisticated and contemporary design and direct access to Naithon Beach. The resort's 277 rooms and luxury pool villas offer stylish design and neutral hues to enhance the natural backdrop.Join the resort in its mission to make travel more sustainable. For more information, visit https://www.pullmanphuketarcadia.com/the-resort/sustainability/ About ACCORAccor is a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries with 5,700 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.Press ContactAbdulla AmeerDigital Marketing and Public Relations ManagerPullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon BeachE: abdulla.ameer@accor.comT: +66 (0) 76 303 299

