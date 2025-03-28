New Orleans Border Patrol announces successful I-20 highway operation targeting illegal aliens

NEW ORLEANS – The United States Border Patrol New Orleans Sector today announced the successful culmination of Operation Magnolia, a highway interdiction enforcement action in the Pearl, MS area that resulted in the arrest of 25 illegal aliens from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. 22 of the 25 were processed for removal from the United States, while three will be prosecuted under the re-entry after deportation federal statute. (8USC 1326)

During last week’s around the clock operation that spanned March 17-21, Border Patrol agents from the New Orleans Border Patrol Sector conducted highway enforcement operations along I-20, with the assistance of the Rankin and Hinds County Sheriff’s Offices. Border Patrol agents were on site to quickly process the illegal aliens and begin the removal process.

“These operations strengthen and enhance our nation’s border security,” said New Orleans Border Patrol Acting Chief Adam Calderon. “We will continue to focus our enforcement efforts on these dangerous criminal networks and their smuggling operations to prevent human trafficking and other organized crime. These Border Patrol enforcement initiatives make our community safer and deter illegal aliens from attempting to break our nation’s immigration laws.”

The New Orleans Border Patrol Sector has jurisdiction over a seven-state area, encompassing 592 counties and parishes and approximately 362,310 square miles, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and a portion of the Florida panhandle.

The Sector office is located in New Orleans with Stations located in New Orleans, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.