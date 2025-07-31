From 1789 to today: CBP honors 236 years and historic new Commissioner

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection today marks the 236th anniversary of the U.S. Customs Service, the oldest federal law enforcement agency in the nation. The milestone comes just one week after another historic moment: the appointment of Rodney S. Scott as CBP Commissioner—the first U.S. Border Patrol agent to lead the agency that traces its roots to 1789.

"He's taking this oath at probably the most important time in our history," said Kristi Noem, DHS Secretary, "a time when our threats are greater than they've ever been and they come from many different directions and many different agendas, but in the short six months that we have been here and this administration has been in place, we have seen a secure border and enforcement operations that uphold the rule of law again. Daily border encounters have dropped by nearly 93%, and in May and June, Border Patrol released zero illegal aliens into our country, which is the first time that has happened."

Noem administered the oath during the CBP Commissioner’s Awards Ceremony on July 23 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.

“The number one reason I agreed to come back as the commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is so that I could fight for you,” Mr. Scott said. “I am fully, fully committed. What that really means to me is I am committed to being your advocate. I’m going to fight on behalf of you and on behalf of the mission.”

Confirmed by the U.S. Senate on June 18, Scott now leads more than 67,000 employees and a $19 billion budget. A 30-year veteran who began his career in 1992 at the Imperial Beach Station, he has served as Chief Patrol Agent in two sectors, Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, and held key leadership roles at CBP Headquarters in anti-terrorism and incident management.

“In the early days of CBP,” said Mr. Scott, “we used to always say one team, one fight... I can’t tell you how extremely proud and humbled I am that I have been asked to come back and stand side by side with each one of you... and really, truly make America safe once again.”

Founded in 1789 to collect duties on imported goods, the U.S. Customs Service helped shape American sovereignty and economic strength. In 2003, it became part of CBP under the Department of Homeland Security. Today, CBP continues that mission through the U.S. Border Patrol, Air and Marine Operations, and the Office of Field Operations—securing the homeland while enabling lawful trade and travel.