Gov. Cox takes action on remaining bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session

Governor issues 4 vetoes, makes line-item vetoes in 2 bills, and allows 3 bills to go into effect without signature

SALT LAKE CITY (March 27, 2025) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 78 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session. Information on signed bills can be found below:

  1. H.B. 3 Current Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations
  2. H.B. 44 Private Airport Notice Amendments
  3. H.B. 81 Fluoride Amendments
  4. H.B. 104 Firearm Safety in Schools Amendments
  5. H.B. 109 Municipal Election Amendments
  6. H.B. 110 Combined Basic Tax Rate Reduction
  7. H.B. 148 Child Sexual Abuse Amendments
  8. H.B. 157 Energy Education Amendments
  9. H.B. 177 Glass Recycling Amendments
  10. H.B. 246 Statewide Online Education Program Amendments
  11. H.B. 257 Pharmacy Benefit Amendments
  12. H.B. 263 Election Record Amendments
  13. H.B. 266 Veteran Housing Amendments
  14. H.B. 268 Nonresident Online School Amendments
  15. H.B. 290 Bicycle Lane Safety Amendments
  16. H.B. 313 Construction Industry Amendments
  17. H.B. 329 Homeless Services Amendments
  18. H.B. 334 Guardianships and Supported Decision-Making Agreements Amendments
  19. H.B. 356 County Governance Amendments
  20. H.B. 388 Antiquities Protection Amendments
  21. H.B. 402 Foods Additives in Schools
  22. H.B. 403 SNAP Funds Amendments
  23. H.B. 418 Data Sharing Amendments
  24. H.B. 434 Health and Human Services Amendments
  25. H.B. 435 Building Code Amendments
  26. H.B. 437 Interdicted Person Amendments
  27. H.B. 444 Data Privacy Amendments
  28. H.B. 447 Statewide Catalyst Campus Model
  29. H.B. 463 Child Support Modifications
  30. H.B. 471 Transportation Procurement Amendments
  31. H.B. 474 Regulatory Oversight Amendments
  32. H.B. 477 School Trespass Amendments
  33. H.B. 479 Student Athlete Revisions
  34. H.B. 481 Ballot Proposition Requirements
  35. H.B. 482 Health and Human Services Reporting Requirements
  36. H.B. 483 School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration Modifications
  37. H.B. 488 Federalism Amendments
  38. H.B. 491 Behavioral Health Modifications
  39. H.B. 493 Medical Examiner Amendments
  40. H.B. 497 Public Education Compliance
  41. H.B. 502 Transportation and Infrastructure Funding Amendments
  42. H.B. 503 Medical Malpractice Modifications
  43. H.B. 505 Homeless Services Revisions
  44. H.B. 508 School Data Amendments
  45. H.B. 530 Utah Innovation Lab Modifications
  46. H.B. 534 Adult Protective Services Amendments
  47. H.B. 537 Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind Amendments
  48. H.B. 541 Olympic Legacy Liability Amendments
  49. H.B. 542 Economic Development Amendments
  50. H.B. 545 School District Governance Agreements
  51. H.B. 562 Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Amendments
  52. S.B. 3 Appropriation Adjustments
  53. S.B. 34 Mineral Surety Study
  54. S.B. 35 Statewide Online Education Program Modifications
  55. S.B. 62 Spaceport Exploration Committee
  56. S.B. 68 Child Welfare Worker Protections
  57. S.B. 137 Course Choice Empowerment
  58. S.B. 150 Nonpublic Personal Information Amendments
  59. S.B. 174 Transit and Transportation Governance Amendments
  60. S.B. 199 Guardianship Amendments
  61. S.B. 226 Artificial Intelligence Consumer Protection Amendments
  62. S.B. 262 Housing Affordability Modifications
  63. S.B. 271 Unauthorized Artificial Intelligence Impersonation Amendments
  64. S.B. 274 Health Insurance Preauthorization Revisions
  65. S.B. 276 Utah Horse Racing Commission Amendments
  66. S.B. 277 Government Records Management Amendments
  67. S.B. 280 Retail Facility Amendments
  68. S.B. 289 Community Development Amendments
  69. S.B. 294 Finance Amendments
  70. S.B. 295 Property Tax Modifications
  71. S.B. 312 Pharmacy Practice Amendments
  72. S.B. 315 Microenterprise Home Kitchen Amendments
  73. S.B. 316 Military Installation Development Authority and Other Development Zone Amendments
  74. S.B. 317 Dietitian Licensing Amendments
  75. S.B. 326 Judgment Renewal Modifications
  76. S.B. 330 Cosmetology Modifications
  77. S.B. 333 Major Sporting Event Venue Financing Amendments
  78. S.B. 336 Utah Fairpark Area Investment and Restoration District Modifications

In addition to bills signed, Gov. Cox issued 4 vetoes, made line-item vetoes in 2 bills, and allowed 3 bills to go into effect without signature. Please find a letter explaining the governor’s actions to Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz below.

2025 Veto letter
Executive Order: Enhancing Utah’s Criminal Justice Strategy
Utah Association of County Treasurers

Gov. Cox takes action on remaining bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session

