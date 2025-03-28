Gov. Cox takes action on remaining bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session
Governor issues 4 vetoes, makes line-item vetoes in 2 bills, and allows 3 bills to go into effect without signature
SALT LAKE CITY (March 27, 2025) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 78 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session. Information on signed bills can be found below:
- H.B. 3 Current Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations
- H.B. 44 Private Airport Notice Amendments
- H.B. 81 Fluoride Amendments
- H.B. 104 Firearm Safety in Schools Amendments
- H.B. 109 Municipal Election Amendments
- H.B. 110 Combined Basic Tax Rate Reduction
- H.B. 148 Child Sexual Abuse Amendments
- H.B. 157 Energy Education Amendments
- H.B. 177 Glass Recycling Amendments
- H.B. 246 Statewide Online Education Program Amendments
- H.B. 257 Pharmacy Benefit Amendments
- H.B. 263 Election Record Amendments
- H.B. 266 Veteran Housing Amendments
- H.B. 268 Nonresident Online School Amendments
- H.B. 290 Bicycle Lane Safety Amendments
- H.B. 313 Construction Industry Amendments
- H.B. 329 Homeless Services Amendments
- H.B. 334 Guardianships and Supported Decision-Making Agreements Amendments
- H.B. 356 County Governance Amendments
- H.B. 388 Antiquities Protection Amendments
- H.B. 402 Foods Additives in Schools
- H.B. 403 SNAP Funds Amendments
- H.B. 418 Data Sharing Amendments
- H.B. 434 Health and Human Services Amendments
- H.B. 435 Building Code Amendments
- H.B. 437 Interdicted Person Amendments
- H.B. 444 Data Privacy Amendments
- H.B. 447 Statewide Catalyst Campus Model
- H.B. 463 Child Support Modifications
- H.B. 471 Transportation Procurement Amendments
- H.B. 474 Regulatory Oversight Amendments
- H.B. 477 School Trespass Amendments
- H.B. 479 Student Athlete Revisions
- H.B. 481 Ballot Proposition Requirements
- H.B. 482 Health and Human Services Reporting Requirements
- H.B. 483 School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration Modifications
- H.B. 488 Federalism Amendments
- H.B. 491 Behavioral Health Modifications
- H.B. 493 Medical Examiner Amendments
- H.B. 497 Public Education Compliance
- H.B. 502 Transportation and Infrastructure Funding Amendments
- H.B. 503 Medical Malpractice Modifications
- H.B. 505 Homeless Services Revisions
- H.B. 508 School Data Amendments
- H.B. 530 Utah Innovation Lab Modifications
- H.B. 534 Adult Protective Services Amendments
- H.B. 537 Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind Amendments
- H.B. 541 Olympic Legacy Liability Amendments
- H.B. 542 Economic Development Amendments
- H.B. 545 School District Governance Agreements
- H.B. 562 Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Amendments
- S.B. 3 Appropriation Adjustments
- S.B. 34 Mineral Surety Study
- S.B. 35 Statewide Online Education Program Modifications
- S.B. 62 Spaceport Exploration Committee
- S.B. 68 Child Welfare Worker Protections
- S.B. 137 Course Choice Empowerment
- S.B. 150 Nonpublic Personal Information Amendments
- S.B. 174 Transit and Transportation Governance Amendments
- S.B. 199 Guardianship Amendments
- S.B. 226 Artificial Intelligence Consumer Protection Amendments
- S.B. 262 Housing Affordability Modifications
- S.B. 271 Unauthorized Artificial Intelligence Impersonation Amendments
- S.B. 274 Health Insurance Preauthorization Revisions
- S.B. 276 Utah Horse Racing Commission Amendments
- S.B. 277 Government Records Management Amendments
- S.B. 280 Retail Facility Amendments
- S.B. 289 Community Development Amendments
- S.B. 294 Finance Amendments
- S.B. 295 Property Tax Modifications
- S.B. 312 Pharmacy Practice Amendments
- S.B. 315 Microenterprise Home Kitchen Amendments
- S.B. 316 Military Installation Development Authority and Other Development Zone Amendments
- S.B. 317 Dietitian Licensing Amendments
- S.B. 326 Judgment Renewal Modifications
- S.B. 330 Cosmetology Modifications
- S.B. 333 Major Sporting Event Venue Financing Amendments
- S.B. 336 Utah Fairpark Area Investment and Restoration District Modifications
In addition to bills signed, Gov. Cox issued 4 vetoes, made line-item vetoes in 2 bills, and allowed 3 bills to go into effect without signature. Please find a letter explaining the governor’s actions to Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz below.
2025 Veto letter
