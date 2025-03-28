Gov. Cox takes action on remaining bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session

Governor issues 4 vetoes, makes line-item vetoes in 2 bills, and allows 3 bills to go into effect without signature

SALT LAKE CITY (March 27, 2025) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 78 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session. Information on signed bills can be found below:

In addition to bills signed, Gov. Cox issued 4 vetoes, made line-item vetoes in 2 bills, and allowed 3 bills to go into effect without signature. Please find a letter explaining the governor’s actions to Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz below.

2025 Veto letter

Executive Order: Enhancing Utah’s Criminal Justice Strategy

Utah Association of County Treasurers