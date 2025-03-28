Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,598 in the last 365 days.

AHA, others urge Congress to reauthorize and expand workforce program for foreign-born staff 

The AHA and dozens of other organizations yesterday urged House and Senate sponsors of the Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Reauthorization Act to reauthorize and expand the program which allows foreign-born medical graduates trained in the U.S. to practice medicine in rural and underserved areas. The bipartisan legislation would increase current state allocations from 30 to 35 physicians per year and provide flexibility to expand the number of waivers in states where demand exceeds that limit. 

“One of the strengths of the Conrad 30 program is its flexible design, which allows each state to tailor the program to meet its specific healthcare needs,” the organizations wrote. “This reauthorization will reinforce that flexibility while providing needed clarity and incentives to attract and retain more highly qualified physicians. As workforce shortages worsen, Congress must act with urgency to advance this legislation and strengthen one of the most successful programs for addressing healthcare workforce shortages.” 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA, others urge Congress to reauthorize and expand workforce program for foreign-born staff 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more