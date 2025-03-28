CMS to host webinar on AHEAD Model hospital global budget methodology 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will host a webinar April 8 at 2 p.m. ET to review the States Advancing All-Payer Health Equity Approaches and Development Model hospital global budget methodology. The webinar will specifically highlight enhancements in the upcoming Version 3.0 HGB Financial Specifications. The webinar will discuss the model and key concepts, changes from Version 2.0 to 3.0, the case for hospital participation in HGBs and how CMS will calculate HGB payments for hospitals.

