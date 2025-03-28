Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,601 in the last 365 days.

CMS to host webinar on AHEAD Model hospital global budget methodology 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will host a webinar April 8 at 2 p.m. ET to review the States Advancing All-Payer Health Equity Approaches and Development Model hospital global budget methodology. The webinar will specifically highlight enhancements in the upcoming Version 3.0 HGB Financial Specifications. The webinar will discuss the model and key concepts, changes from Version 2.0 to 3.0, the case for hospital participation in HGBs and how CMS will calculate HGB payments for hospitals. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CMS to host webinar on AHEAD Model hospital global budget methodology 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more