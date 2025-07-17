House E&C Health Subcommittee discusses workforce legislation during hearing

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health today held a hearing to discuss legislative proposals on health care, including two AHA-supported bills reauthorizing key workforce programs. One bill reauthorizes various Title VII programs regarding workforce training and education, while the second reauthorizes funding for Title VIII nursing workforce development programs. Testifying before the subcommittee were Jacqueline Corrigan-Curay, M.D., acting director for the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration, Candice Chen, M.D., MPH, acting associate administrator for the Bureau of Health Workforce at the Health Resources and Services Administration, and Tom Morris, associate administrator for rural health policy at HRSA.

