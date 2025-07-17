AHA recognizes hospitals, health systems showcasing community health improvement

The AHA July 16 announced () five winners of the 2025 AHA Dick Davidson NOVA Award for their hospital-led collaborative efforts to improve community health. The winning programs are the Community Resource Center, Endeavor Health, of Evanston, Ill.; iHeart Collaborative, IU Health, of Indianapolis; Community Behavioral Health Workforce Development Program, Mass General Brigham, of Boston; Food Rx Program, MedStar Health, of Baltimore; and Healthy Moms, Rochester Regional Health, of Rochester, N.Y. The 2025 winners will be honored during the AHA Leadership Summit July 20-22 in Nashville, Tenn.

“This year’s Dick Davidson NOVA award honorees are leading the way with programs to create healthier communities,” said Rick Pollack, AHA president and CEO. “The collaborative efforts between these hospitals and local partners have demonstrated how hospitals are reaching outside the four walls to effectively meet the needs of patients and advance health.”