AHA blog: Why and How to Incorporate Physical Security Risk into Your Enterprise Risk Management

In his latest AHA Cyber and Risk Intel blog, Scott Gee, AHA deputy national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, explains how hospitals can prepare for and mitigate risk for both cyber and physical threats to the hospital environment. He breaks down how to maintain business and physical security continuity if core systems go down for 30 days or more and shares examples of attacks on physical infrastructure — and how to avoid being on the receiving end. LEARN MORE 

