New Haven Barracks / L.S.A., Gross Neg. Op.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5001360
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 388 4919
DATE/TIME: 03/27/2025 @ 1759 hours
STREET: 491 Monkton Road
TOWN: Monkton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Pond Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Zackery Aubin
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Megan Maloy
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Grossly Negligent Operation
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two car motor vehicle crash on Monkton Road in the Town of Monkton. Prior to Troopers arrival, the operator at fault fled the scene without making contact with law enforcement.
Operator #1, Zackery Aubin, later identified himself to law enforcement as the operator of vehicle #1. Troopers made contact with Zackery at Porter Hospital. Investigation revealed Zackery had been operating his vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and had left the scene of a crash with injuries. Zackery was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 19, 2025, at 1230 hours.
Both operators sustained non life threatening injuries. VSP was assisted by the Bristol Police Department, Bristol Rescue Squad, and the Bristol Fire Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaints: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N0
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Addison Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/19/2025 @ 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
