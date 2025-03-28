New Haven Barracks / L.S.A., Gross Neg. Op.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B5001360

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 388 4919

DATE/TIME: 03/27/2025 @ 1759 hours

STREET: 491 Monkton Road

TOWN: Monkton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Pond Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Zackery Aubin

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center





VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Megan Maloy

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center









VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Grossly Negligent Operation

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two car motor vehicle crash on Monkton Road in the Town of Monkton. Prior to Troopers arrival, the operator at fault fled the scene without making contact with law enforcement.





Operator #1, Zackery Aubin, later identified himself to law enforcement as the operator of vehicle #1. Troopers made contact with Zackery at Porter Hospital. Investigation revealed Zackery had been operating his vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and had left the scene of a crash with injuries. Zackery was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 19, 2025, at 1230 hours.





Both operators sustained non life threatening injuries. VSP was assisted by the Bristol Police Department, Bristol Rescue Squad, and the Bristol Fire Department.





Vermont Civil Violation Complaints: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N0

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Addison Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/19/2025 @ 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.