Dedicated AFL match to say thanks to emergency services

Release date: 28/03/25

The vital work of our emergency services – and the volunteers and staff who comprise their ranks – will be recognised at an AFL match dedicated to frontline personnel this weekend.

More than 3,000 tickets have been made available to agencies for an Emergency Services Match at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, as part of a State Government partnership with the Adelaide Crows.

It’s the third consecutive year the Government and Crows have teamed up to say ‘thank you’ to SA volunteers and staff who tirelessly support communities at home and interstate – mostly recently in cyclone-impacted Queensland.

Fans will also learn more about the emergency services sector through over 30 activations set up around Adelaide Oval – helping to inspire more South Australians to sign up as a volunteer or tackle a new career.

The Round Three Clash against North Melbourne is part of a joint commitment with the Crows to dedicate one Adelaide Oval home game each season to emergency services workers.

Members from the Country Fire Service (CFS), Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS), SA State Emergency Service (SES), SA Police (SAPOL), SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) and SA Fire and Emergency Services Commission (SAFECOM) will attend Sunday’s game, with agencies using an independent ticket ballot to ensure fairness.

Vehicle displays, ‘roaming’ assets like dogs, horses and mascots and recruitment vans will promote emergency services’ roles and engage with fans of all ages.

Other gameday highlights include personnel from all agencies forming a Guard of Honour, an SES volunteer deployed to Queensland doing the coin toss and the SA Police Band playing the club’s song before the first bounce.

More than 200 emergency services personnel have returned from interstate deployments over the past two months, providing crisis support to communities across Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and Tasmania.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

This is a small way to show our gratitude to volunteers and staff on the frontline and say thanks for the incredible work they do.

It also gives fans an insight into the role the state’s agencies play to help inspire the community to sign up and take on a new challenge.

South Australians value their emergency services and recent deployments across the border demonstrate members’ unwavering commitment to supporting residents in need.

Attributable to Adelaide Crows CEO Tim Silvers

Not only do personnel and volunteers make sacrifices here in SA but they are willing to travel interstate to help others, including recent deployments to Queensland to assist with flood and cyclone affected areas.

On behalf of the Crows family we want to say a big thank you, and Sunday’s game provides our fans with a unique opportunity to interact with agency personnel and to explore a role working alongside them.