Stronger protections for vulnerable adults under new SA safeguarding laws

Release date: 04/06/25

This week, the Malinauskas Government will introduce the Ageing and Adult Safeguarding (Review Recommendations) Amendment Bill 2025 to the South Australian Parliament. The proposed legislation is designed to enhance protections for adults at risk of abuse and strengthen the safeguarding of their rights.

The Bill implements key recommendations from an independent review conducted by the South Australian Law Reform Institute. It includes significant reforms aimed at improving the operation and effectiveness of existing laws.

This legislative response also addresses growing public concern following several high-profile cases of elder abuse in South Australia and across the nation—cases that have deeply disturbed many Australians and underscored the urgent need for stronger legal safeguards.

Key changes include:

Strengthening the role of the Office for Ageing Well

Expanding the powers of the Adult Safeguarding Unit to respond to serious cases of financial and criminal abuse

Providing a broader range of safeguarding actions to protect people at risk

Adopting a “no wrong door” approach to streamline referrals to police and complaint bodies

Giving the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT) authority to issue orders, replacing the current role of the Magistrate’s Court

The Adult Safeguarding Unit—Australia’s first—was allocated $8.7 million over four years in the 2023–24 State Budget and has been recognised for its expertise by the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability.

These reforms come ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, a global reminder of the importance of protecting the rights and dignity of older people.

The Bill reflects extensive consultation with people with lived experience, legal experts, service providers, and the wider community.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Human Services and Ageing Well Nat Cook

These amendments are about making sure we’re doing everything we can to prevent abuse and uphold the rights of older South Australians who may be vulnerable to abuse.

This Bill says loudly and clearly: we’ve heard you, and we’re not just acting on it, we’re enshrining it in legislation.

Every South Australian deserves to be safe and live free from abuse, regardless of their age or ability.