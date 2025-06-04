State Budget to deliver more police on more motorcycles

Release date: 04/06/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government will deliver significant investments to support SA Police in responding to emergencies with $17.8 million to be invested in tomorrow’s 2025-25 State Budget to double the number of motorcycle officers.

The budget investment will enable an additional 33 sworn police officers to undertake motorcycle policing duties.

Motorcycle officers support positive road safety outcomes, but they are also integral to providing greater agility in the response to emergency management and critical incidents, as well as providing police escorts.

Police motorcycles are highly effective for law enforcement due to their mobility, with their compact size allowing officers to weave through traffic making them ideal for rapid response in emergencies such as vehicle crashes, as well as traffic control duties at events or during protests.

Their versatility makes them a crucial tool for maintaining road safety and enforcing regulations efficiently.

Recruitment for the new officers will begin shortly.

The new motorbike fleet will be deployed across metropolitan Adelaide as well as regional South Australia and will be key to enforcing safe driving practices on SA roads.

The investment will apply to road motorbikes and complement the trail bikes SA Police use to monitor coastal and rural areas as well as search and rescue operations.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Our state is one of the safest places to live in the country. And we’re making the investments needed to keep it that way.

It is crucial our men and women in SAPOL have the resources to do their job as effectively as possible.

More police on more motorcycles means safer roads. It also adds substantially to SAPOL’s ability to respond quickly to incidents and emergencies.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The SA motorcycle police play a vital role in monitoring driving behaviours and enforcing safe practices on our roads.

This significant investment over four years will enable SA Police to expand their presence across the suburbs and our regions.

This should serve as a warning to motorists – there will soon be more police on motorbikes monitoring driving behaviours.

Attributable to South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens

Our police officers deployed on motorcycles aim to reduce the incidence and severity of road trauma through the detection of speed, distraction and other traffic offences.

The investment in our motorcycle resources will enhance our ability to target the fatal five offences, reminding motorists of their obligation to adhere to the road rules.

Through education and enforcement we want to reduce the number of lives lost on our roads and the devastating impact this has on our communities.