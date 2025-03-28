SA to support international allied aircraft fleet

Release date: 28/03/25

In a significant boost to South Australia’s defence industry and Australia’s sovereign capability, American and New Zealand aircraft are set to undergo specialist maintenance upgrades at the Deep Maintenance and Modification Facility (DMMF) adjacent to RAAF Base Edinburgh.

United States Navy’s MQ-4C Triton aircraft fleet will undergo comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul while the New Zealand Defence Force has also confirmed a similar intent for their fleet of P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

These initiatives support the delivery of the priorities outlined in the Defence Industry Development Strategy, strengthening the Sovereign Defence Industry Priority Number 1 - Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul and Upgrade of Australian Defence Force (ADF) and trusted partner aircraft in Australia.

The project demonstrates South Australia’s capacity to support complex aerospace sustainment operations and highlights the benefit of close cooperation between Australian defence industry, our international partners and South Australian Government.

Significantly, the servicing will inject up to $160 million into the local economy; and create and sustain 80 highly skilled jobs across Adelaide, supporting local businesses and fostering innovation within defence industry.

This support to our partners will leverage Australia’s cutting-edge engineering expertise and world-class infrastructure to ensure the aircraft meet operational readiness requirements.

In line with the Defence Industry Development Strategy, these initiatives also reinforce Australia’s position as a leader in Defence sustainment and strengthens our sovereign industrial capability.

This support also highlights Australia’s increasing role as a trusted partner in the global defence landscape, enhancing interoperability with allied forces while bolstering our Defence Force capability to sustain and maintain critical assets across international borders; contributing to regional security and stability and delivering on the recommendations outlined in the National Defence Strategy.

The DMMF facility at RAAF Base Edinburgh is expected to be complete mid-2026.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The DMMF facility is an important partnership between the State and Federal Governments that will attract more defence projects and add further jobs to SA’s growing aerospace sector.

The South Australian Government is working closely with the Commonwealth to deliver the critical infrastructure necessary to meet the aircraft sustainment needs of the ADF and our trusted allies.

This initiative will strengthen opportunities for local supply chains, generate highly-skilled jobs in South Australia and bolster our nation’s industrial capability to ensure we are equipped to meet future demands.