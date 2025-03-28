Zhejiang TV’s Shining Stars New York Showcase Debuts with a Spectacular Celebration of Talent and Culture

Renowned Zhejiang TV host and Shining Stars producer -- Huangfu teachers from art schart schools and training institute young dancers on stage

Zhejiang TV Shining Stars New York Showcase – First Showcase captivated audiences with an unforgettable display of talent, creativity, and cultural fusion.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Zhejiang TV Shining Stars New York Showcase – First Showcase captivated audiences with an unforgettable display of talent, creativity, and cultural fusion. Produced by Zao Learning Education, the event received strong support from esteemed art schools and training institutes across the broader New York area.Nearly 400 young performers, ages 3 to 18, took the stage in a stunning showcase featuring modeling, vocal performances, instrumental music, comprehensive arts, and dance. With a seamless blend of Eastern and Western artistic influences, the event highlighted the immense dedication and passion of its young participants. From elaborately designed costumes and professional hair and makeup to meticulously crafted props, every detail was executed to perfection, creating a visually and emotionally immersive experience.Renowned Zhejiang TV host and Shining Stars producer, Huangfu Junjie, traveled from China to serve as both judge and emcee for the event. Reflecting on the performances, he shared: “The kids’ performances were full of surprises—truly impressive. The blending of Eastern and Western cultures on stage reflects our mission: encouraging children to embrace cultural diversity.”Due to overwhelming enthusiasm and high demand, two additional showcases have been scheduled for June 7 and June 8, 2025. Registration for these upcoming performances will open in early April. Interested participants can sign up online at https://www.zaolearning.com/s-projects-basic The success of this inaugural showcase marks a meaningful milestone for Shining Stars, expanding Zhejiang TV’s vision of youth talent development onto the global stage. With each season, the program seeks to foster cultural understanding and empower young artists to shine on an international platform.Top-performing participants have been awarded the opportunity to travel to Zhejiang Radio & Television Group headquarters this summer, from July 19 to 24, where they will take part in the global finale of Shining Stars and engage in a weeklong international cultural and arts exchange program.About Shining Stars:Produced by Zhejiang TV, Shining Stars is a premier youth talent program dedicated to nurturing young artists across various disciplines. By fostering creativity, confidence, and cross-cultural connections, the program provides a dynamic stage for emerging talent to showcase their skills both nationally and internationally.

