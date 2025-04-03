UNIPLAT Welcomes Haden Anthony Land as New Advisory Board Member

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNIPLAT, the pioneering digital platform dedicated to empowering researchers and entrepreneurs, proudly announces the appointment of Haden Anthony Land as its newest Advisory Board Member. With an impressive career spanning leadership roles in major corporations, academia, and emerging startups, Land brings unparalleled expertise in technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and global business strategy.Mr. Land is a visionary executive known for his strategic leadership, risk management, financial oversight, and team-building capabilities. His experience includes serving as a senior executive consultant for artificial intelligence and cybersecurity projects and holding key positions such as CEO/CTO at Safely2Prosperity LLC, Emeritus Trustee at Capitol Technology University, and External Director at Unify Platform AG. Additionally, he is an Official Ambassador of UNIPLAT’s native cryptocurrency, UPT (Unify Platform Token).Previously, Mr. Land held multiple executive positions at Lockheed Martin, where he retired as Vice President of Research and Technology. His responsibilities included leading global innovation centers, research and development initiatives, and emerging technology strategies across various industries such as government, space, energy, logistics, and healthcare. His leadership extended to academia, serving as Board Chairman at Capitol Technology University, Foundation Board Chairman at Prince George's Community College, and holding advisory roles at multiple esteemed institutions, including Syracuse University and the Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council.Mr. Land holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Potsdam University and a master’s degree in computer science from Syracuse University. He has been honored with three honorary doctorates in recognition of his contributions to technology and education.UNIPLAT is honored to have Mr. Land join its Advisory Board, where his extensive expertise will play a crucial role in enhancing the platform’s technological advancements, cybersecurity measures, and strategic global expansion. His insights will be instrumental in advancing UNIPLAT’s mission to support researchers and entrepreneurs in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).About UNIPLATUNIPLAT is a unique digital platform designed to support researchers and entrepreneurs worldwide by providing a space to showcase innovative projects, gain global recognition, and connect with investors and institutions. By leveraging blockchain technology and tokenization, UNIPLAT fosters an ecosystem that promotes collaboration, transparency, and impact-driven solutions. UNIPLAT is managed by Unify Platform AG, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.UNIPLAT platform: https://www.uniplat.social/ Company website: https://unify21.com/

