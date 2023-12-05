UNIPLAT and Timewitch Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Business Plan Creation by AI for Fund Raising Globally
EINPresswire.com/ -- Unify Platform AG, the managing company behind the digital online platform UNIPLAT, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Timewitch, a Japanese leading company specializing in AI slide creation. This collaboration aims to introduce an innovative service within the UNIPLAT platform, designed to assist researchers and entrepreneurs in crafting compelling and easily comprehensible new business and research content.
UNIPLAT, known for its commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the research and entrepreneurial community, is set to enhance its platform capabilities through this strategic alliance with Timewitch. Timewitch, at the forefront of AI-driven slide creation, brings its expertise to the partnership, offering a unique solution to simplify and elevate the presentation of business plans and research findings.
UNIPLAT and Timewitch will jointly introduce a new service named “AIdea Pro” within the UNIPLAT platform on December 19th, leveraging Timewitch’s AI slide creation capabilities. This service aims to empower researchers and entrepreneurs in transforming their complex business plans and research content into engaging and accessible presentations. Researchers and entrepreneurs on UNIPLAT will benefit from the integration of Timewitch's cutting-edge AI technology.
Commenting on the partnership, Takashi Okada, the CEO of Timewitch, stated, “We are excited to announce our partnership with UNIPLAT. By combining our AI business slide creation tool with UNIPLAT, researchers and entrepreneurs can effortlessly transform their visions into compelling business presentation slides with simple text instructions, without the need for manual input. This collaboration enables researchers and entrepreneurs worldwide to redirect the time spent on slide creation toward refining their research and business plans. We believe that this partnership not only creates valuable opportunities for collaboration and fundraising for researchers and entrepreneurs but also serves as a driving force towards a better world.”
Takahisa Karita, the COO, CFO, and co-founder of Unify Platform AG, added, “Time witch's presentation creation service (new service name) that utilizes AI technology not only enables many entrepreneurs and researchers to obtain high-quality and prompt funding and business alliances, but also helps investors, VCs to reduce the stress of due diligence on business evaluations. We are confident that this service will become one of an unprecedented support ecosystem on UNIPLAT. We hope that many peaceful networks will be formed through exchanges between UNIPLAT members from 135 countries and supporters, including entrepreneurs, researchers, and investors who will become future UNIPLAT members.”
About UNIPLAT
UNIPLAT is an online platform specialized for researchers and entrepreneurs from all over the world to share their ideas and research projects and gain support from individuals or institutions. Developed and managed by Unify Platform AG which is based in Switzerland, UNIPLAT's mission is to accelerate the success of the SDGs.
UNIPLAT front page: https://www.uniplat.social/
About Timewitch
Timewitch is a pioneering company in the field of AI-driven slide creation. With its AI slide creation tool, "Alice," Timewitch automatically generates PowerPoint presentations from user-inputted text, revolutionizing day-to-day business communication.
By advancing further research and development in the automation of the slide creation process, Timewitch aims to create new value in the industry by providing an environment where users can focus on creative tasks.
Operating Company: Timewitch Corporation (https://timewitch.jp/)
Alice Website: https://ai-alice.com/
