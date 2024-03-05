Renowned Economist Thierry Malleret Joins UNIPLAT Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- UNIPLAT, the leading online platform fostering innovation and collaboration among researchers and entrepreneurs dedicated to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Thierry Malleret to its esteemed Advisory Board.
Dr. Malleret brings a wealth of experience and insight to UNIPLAT, having established himself as a prominent figure in the realms of economics, investment, and global affairs. As the Managing Partner of the Monthly Barometer, a renowned predictive analysis resource for global decision-makers, Dr. Malleret has demonstrated his prowess in anticipating trends and navigating complex economic landscapes.
Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Malleret has held pivotal roles in various prestigious organizations, including senior positions at IJ Partners and Rainbow Insight. Notably, he founded and spearheaded the Global Risk Network at the World Economic Forum, where he facilitated critical discussions on the intersection of global issues and their impact on society and business.
Dr. Malleret's appointment signifies UNIPLAT's commitment to fostering collaboration with top-tier professionals dedicated to driving positive change and innovation on a global scale.
“UNIPLAT’s objective is to connect around the world entrepreneurs and researchers to accelerate innovation in a way that is sustainable – with a positive impact on society and the environment. As a convening platform, UNIPLAT makes it possible to facilitate the interaction between academia and business, two broad domains that do not always find it easy to exchange and cross-pollinate.
I am delighted to join UNIPLAT as a senior advisor to help and support the platform in creating network effects and in breaking the silos that too often plague the transformation of great ideas into tangible innovation,” said Dr. Thierry Malleret, responding to his new role as a senior advisor to UNIPLAT.
“I am greatly honored to have Dr. Thierry, a world-renowned and outstanding economist, in the UNIPLAT. In this era of extreme turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic, I have read The Great Reset by Dr. Thierry and Mr. Klaus Martin Schwab and was shocked by its many wisdom-filled suggestions and predictions for the future,” said Takahisa Karita, the co-founder, CFO, and COO of Unify Platform AG, the management company of UNIPLAT.
Much of the wisdom and insight in that book has had a great influence on me in building the UNIPLAT. As a result of that book, I was able to participate in the 'Monthly Barometer' hosted by Dr. Thierry, and I learned a lot from it. We are very much looking forward to learning Dr. Thierry's wisdom to help create a better world through UNIPLAT.
About UNIPLAT
UNIPLAT is an online platform specialized for researchers and entrepreneurs from all over the world to share their ideas and research projects and gain support from individuals or institutions. Developed and managed by Unify Platform AG which is based in Switzerland, UNIPLAT's mission is to accelerate the success of the SDGs.
UNIPLAT front page: https://www.uniplat.social/
Wasistha Putri
