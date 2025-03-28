House Call The App Co-Founder, Rose Biedron, Speaks at the 69th UN Commission on the Status of Women

Rose Biedron speaks at the 69th UN Commission on the Status of Women Vivacity Side Event: Empower Her on House Call The App

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- House Call The App by Scarlet Technologies, Inc., proudly announces its participation at the 69th United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, where co-founder Rose Biedron discusses the transformative impact of the House Call The App on the panel: “Empowering Women Through Skills and Innovation”. House Call is redefining healthcare delivery by merging the convenience of on-demand services with the critical need for accessible, personalized medical care.Mission of House Call The App: Accessibility and On-Demand CareHouse Call The App is built on the premise that health challenges, chronic conditions, and healthcare needs are universal experiences that touch every family. Recognizing the importance of timely and effective care, House Call The App offers a solution that brings healthcare directly to the patient's doorstep. This on-demand model facilitates access to trusted healthcare professionals who can provide personalized care without the inconvenience of waiting rooms. Whether it’s managing chronic conditions, monitoring post-operative recovery, or simply ensuring that a loved one is well cared for, House Call makes healthcare more accessible and less disruptive to daily life.Empowering Providers in HealthcareHouse Call The App is committed to empowering healthcare providers , such as nurses and physicians, in their work lives. The platform enables them to set their schedules, choose their services, and set their prices, allowing them to grow their business or supplement their income through part-time work. "At House Call, we challenge the narrative that work-life balance is a zero-sum game," says Rose Biedron, Co-Founder. "Our platform demonstrates that it is possible for women to pursue ambitious career goals in healthcare with a full personal and family life." Particularly for women, managing both professional ambitions and personal responsibilities, House Call facilitates a synergy that integrates professional and personal life seamlessly.House Call The App benefits all customers—especially parents and working professionals—by allowing them to schedule healthcare around their lives, not the other way around. "We believe in empowering patients by providing them control over their healthcare journey. House Call's on-demand model means that care is always just a few taps away, allowing patients to schedule visits when it's most convenient for them, without compromising their daily responsibilities,” Rose continues.Aligning Incentives Across the Healthcare SystemHouse Call The App not only enhances the patient experience but also aligns incentives within the healthcare ecosystem. House Call creates a mutually beneficial synergy and a virtuous cycle aligning economic outcomes with better health for patients, which in turn contributes to cost savings and improved health outcomes.Potentially preventable readmissions (PPRs) are “hospital admissions that are clinically related to an initial hospital admission occurring within the past 30 days, that could have been prevented with discharge planning, post-discharge follow-up, or improvements to care quality and coordination,” according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, State of Florida, 2023 report on Hospital Admission Vesus Readmission Costs. By facilitating home visits for post-operative care & empowering better post-op recovery, House Call reduces potentially preventable readmissions, thereby decreasing costs for hospitals, insurance providers, and health plans. This model prioritizes patient recovery and well-being, ensuring that healthcare services are both efficient and effective, promoting better recovery outcomes, and minimizing the risk of complications that could lead to hospital readmissions.“House Call The App essentially aligns incentives for the entire healthcare ecosystem. No longer does the health of the patient stand in opposition to profit. House Call’s growth to the post-op home care space facilitates better recovery for patients and a seamless transition out of the hospital and back home. This decreases the risk of post-op complications that can result in a hospital readmission creating better health outcomes for patients and increased cost savings for payers,” Rose concludes.About House Call The AppHouse Call is a mobile application developed by Scarlet Technologies Inc. Founded in 2024, Scarlet Technologies, Inc. is dedicated to innovating the way health and wellness services are delivered. Our first product, House Call The App, exemplifies our commitment to enhancing customer convenience through technology while simultaneously empowering healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit housecalltheapp.com.Download House Call The AppTodayReady to experience the future of home health and wellness? Download House Call via the App Store and book your first appointment today. Link to Download: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/house-call-the-app/id6737913964 . Welcome to the new age of personalized care at your fingertips.For more information about this press release, please contact the House Call Team at info@housecalltheapp.com.

