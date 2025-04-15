South Florida Health Tech Startup Joins Microsoft’s Elite Accelerator Program

Microsoft Startup Hub x House Call The App

House Call The App by Scarlet Technologies Inc partners with Microsoft Startup Hub to scale its revolutionary home health tech solution nationwide.

Being accepted into Microsoft's Startup Hub is a game-changer for us.” — Rose Biedron, Co-Founder & CEO

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- House Call The App by Scarlet Technologies Inc., a pioneering healthcare technology company, proudly announces that it has been selected to join Microsoft’s Startup Hub for Founders. This partnership provides House Call The App and its team with unparalleled access to Microsoft's vast resources, including Azure credits, AI solutions, technical guidance, and business tools essential for accelerating growth and innovation.House Call The App is an innovative mobile app that simplifies how customers connect with health and wellness service providers for in-home visits. By leveraging technology to streamline scheduling and management, House Call offers both providers and customers a flexible, efficient, and personalized health care experience As a member of the Microsoft Startup Hub, House Call The App benefits from up to $150,000 in Azure credits, professional-grade developer and AI tools, and personalized technical sessions with Microsoft engineers. This support empowers the enhancement of House Call’s capabilities, particularly in areas of scalability, security, and integration with cutting-edge AI and machine learning models."We are thrilled to be part of the Microsoft Hub for Startups Founders," said Rose Biedron, Co-Founder of House Call The App by Scarlet Technologies Inc. "This opportunity not only validates our vision but also equips us with the resources we need to further innovate and optimize our solutions. With Microsoft’s support, we are poised to transform the accessibility and efficiency of healthcare."The collaboration with Microsoft also includes strategic business support, providing House Call with access to a global network of expert advisors and potential investors. This will enhance House Call’s ability to navigate the complex market dynamics and effectively scale its operations, aiming to enrich the lives of users by providing superior and convenient health care solutions while simultaneously empowering healthcare providers, nurses, and doctors.“We are on a mission to democratize healthcare and revolutionize home health,” added Ingrid Olsen, Co-Founder. “Our vision is to support high-quality, personalized care delivery, both for direct-to-consumer services and integrated provider solutions.” House Call The App enables convenient, efficient, care at home or on the go while also empowering providers to work for themselves, grow their business, or supplement their income.House Call is a mobile application developed by Scarlet Technologies Inc. Founded in 2024, Scarlet Technologies, Inc. is dedicated to innovating the way health and wellness services are delivered. Our first product, House Call The App, exemplifies our commitment to enhancing customer convenience through technology while simultaneously empowering healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit housecalltheapp.com.Download House Call The App TodayReady to experience the future of home health and wellness? Download House Call via the App Store and book your first appointment today. Link to Download: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/house-call-the-app/id6737913964 Welcome to the new age of personalized care at your fingertips! For more information about this press release, please contact the House Call Team at info@housecalltheapp.com.

