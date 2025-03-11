House Call The App: Revolutionizing Home Health and Wellness Services in Palm Beach County

Healthcare On-Demand with House Call The App

Women-founded & Women-led start-up, Scarlet Technologies Inc, announces the launch of its first on-demand healthcare app to revolutionize home healthcare

Our goal is to provide a seamless connection between healthcare professionals and community members seeking convenient, high-quality care at home.” — Rose Biedron, Co-Founder

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announcing the launch of House Call The App in Palm Beach County, a cutting-edge mobile app designed to connect community residents with top-tier health and wellness service providers for in-home visits. This innovative platform, now available to download on the Apple AppStore or through https://housecalltheapp.com , offers a wide range of healthcare services, including in-home consultations, blood work, IV therapy, as well as cosmetic treatments.Empowering Health and Wellness with Convenience and ChoiceWith House Call The App, customers can easily schedule and manage appointments with trusted local healthcare professionals. Healthcare providers set their own schedules, prices, and service offerings. House Call empowers its provider partners with the opportunity for private duty nurses and freelance healthcare professionals to grow their business and work for themselves. House Calls innovative scheduling tool reduces the admin burden of home health care scheduling, delivery, and coordination, allowing nurses, doctors, and healthcare providers to focus on providing quality, personalized care to patients in their homes. See details at: housecalltheapp.com/provider-scheduling-app. “Our goal is to provide a seamless connection between healthcare professionals and community members seeking convenient, high-quality care at home,” said Rose Biedron, Co-Founder.Tailored Health and Wellness at Your DoorstepWith a focus on personalized care, House Call has already partnered with over 15 healthcare providers, including nurses and physicians, who are ready to deliver exceptional services such as concierge care, sick visits, and more directly to your doorstep. “For us, it is about giving people access to high quality care and empowering them to take control of their own healthcare journey” added Ingrid Olsen, Co-Founder.“As Chief Medical Officer at House Call The App, I’m proud to champion a new era of convenient, empathetic, clinically excellent care—delivered right to patients’ homes. We’re breaking down barriers, so everyone can receive the support they deserve.” added Dr. Jocelyn Hines.Security and Trust at the CoreThe app incorporates advanced features like secure payment processing, ensuring a safe and reliable transaction for every appointment booked. All healthcare providers on the app undergo a thorough background check and professional license verification. “Our platform is about creating better access and choice for both healthcare consumers and providers. We want to facilitate a community of care that respects professional integrity and customer satisfaction,” Ingrid continued.Following a successful launch in Palm Beach, House Call plans to expand its services to other regions of Florida, aiming to transform the health and wellness landscape across the state and beyond. “We are excited about the future as we plan to bring House Call to more communities, making health and wellness services accessible to everyone. Our rapid growth is fueled by strong partnerships with esteemed providers such as Duo Medical and Strive, along with our collaboration with leading organizations like Molecular World Health (see more at https://www.molecularworldhealth.com ) for innovative therapeutics," Rose concluded.About House Call The AppHouse Call is a mobile application developed by Scarlet Technologies Inc. Founded in 2024, Scarlet Technologies, Inc. is dedicated to innovating the way health and wellness services are delivered. Our first product, House Call The App, exemplifies our commitment to enhancing customer convenience through technology while simultaneously empowering healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit housecalltheapp.com.Download House Call The App TodayReady to experience the future of home health and wellness? Download House Call via the App Store and book your first appointment today. Welcome to the new age of personalized care at your fingertips.

