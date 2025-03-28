Smart Oregon Solutions and NetZero Announce Strategic Merger

A New Era for Smart Renewable Energy & Smart Cities

Smart Oregon Solutions (SOS) and NetZero announce their strategic merger, uniting two innovators in the renewable energy and smart infrastructure sectors.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- & PORTLAND, OR - Smart Oregon Solutions (SOS) and NetZero are pleased to announce their strategic merger, uniting two innovators in the renewable energy and smart infrastructure sectors. This merger strengthens both companies’ capabilities, eliminates operational conflicts, consolidates resources, and sets the stage for significant national and international expansion.Effective January 1, 2025, NetZero will operate as a subsidiary of Smart Oregon Solutions, enhancing the company’s position as a leader in sustainable energy and smart city technologies.As part of this transition:Barry Redman, Founder, and CEO of NetZero, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for both Smart Oregon Solutions and Smart Optimal Solutions while also serving on the board of directors for both entities.Patrice Tsague, CEO of Smart Oregon Solutions, will continue to lead the company’s strategic expansion efforts on a national and global scale.A New Era for Smart Renewable Energy & Smart CitiesThis merger represents a significant step in advancing clean energy initiatives, smart infrastructure deployment, and cutting-edge sustainable solutions. By leveraging their combined expertise, SOS and NetZero will:Expand Smart City & Renewable Energy Solutions – Delivering innovative, scalable, and cost-effective energy solutions for municipalities and private enterprises.Strengthen National & Global Market Position – Utilizing synergies to drive major sustainability projects across the U.S. and beyond.Invest in Smart Infrastructure – Supporting the transition to net-zero emissions and sustainable urban development.“We are excited about this merger because it aligns our strengths and accelerates our vision for a sustainable future,” said Patrice Tsague, CEO of Smart Oregon Solutions. “Together, we will be more competitive, more innovative, and more impactful in delivering clean energy and smart city solutions.”“This is the right move at the right time,” added Barry Redman, Founder of NetZero and new COO of Smart Oregon Solutions. “Our combined expertise, resources, and strategic focus will allow us to maximize growth opportunities while advancing cutting-edge sustainable solutions.”About Smart Oregon Solutions (SOS)Smart Oregon Solutions is a minority-owned enterprise based in Portland, Oregon and an affiliate of Smart Optimal Solutions (SOS Global). SOS is at the forefront of smart sustainable solutions, specializing in sourcing, aggregating, and distributing renewable energy products that are sustainable and cost-effective, supporting the global transition toward a net-zero economy.About NetZeroNetZero is an innovative clean energy company dedicated to developing and deploying sustainable solutions that reduce carbon footprints and improve energy efficiency for businesses, municipalities, and government entities.Media Contact:Renee Ward📧 renee@smartoregonsolutions.com

