China Asset Management Wins Two ESG Honors from the 2024 Global Brand Frontier Awards by Boston Brand Research & Media

Li Yimei, CEO of ChinaAMC

ChinaAMC wins Best Asset Manager & ESG Leader – China from the 2024 Global Brand Frontier Awards by Boston Brand Research & Media.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) , one of China’s most influential and respected asset management firms, has been recognized with two prestigious accolades at the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2024, conducted by Boston Brand Research & Media . The firm has been awarded Best Asset Management Company - China, 2024, and Best ESG Asset Management Company - China, 2024, reaffirming its leadership in delivering superior investment solutions and pioneering ESG practices.Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media, praised ChinaAMC’s exceptional contributions, stating: "ChinaAMC exemplifies excellence in asset management and sustainable investing. Their innovative strategies and unwavering commitment to ESG principles demonstrate the power of aligning investment practices with long-term societal impact. We are proud to recognize their outstanding achievements in the financial industry."Li Yimei, CEO of ChinaAMC, expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the company’s ESG-driven philosophy: "We believe that ESG is not simply a standalone theme or a tag of the products. Rather, it is an underlying set of values and an investment philosophy. To excel in ESG investing, a company has to identify with the value from within and embed it in corporate governance, investment process, and risk management."About China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC)Founded in 1998, China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) is one of the largest and most established asset managers in China. It brings local edge with on-the-ground research capability and obtains in-depth knowledge via active corporate engagement and communication with policymakers. With $359 billion in AUM, ChinaAMC is committed to finding the best investment opportunities for its clients.ChinaAMC serves 300,000 institutional clients, among which are overseas central banks, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and banks in Europe, North and Latin America, and Asia Pacific as it continues to expand its global footprint. It also leverages its global partnerships to issue offshore mutual funds and offer global clients access to the Chinese market.ESG sits at the center of its investment philosophy and is integrated into its investment process. It became the first full-service Chinese asset manager to join the UN PRI in 2017. It is also the first China-based asset manager to clearly state the specific goal of “carbon neutrality” and its corresponding implementation roadmap at an operational level.About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a premier global consulting and media organization, renowned for its innovative research and comprehensive branding solutions. The company has also established itself as a leader in delivering insightful news, perspectives, and analyses on brands that are shaping the future of their industries. The organization provides its audience with up-to-date information on the world’s top brands, highlighting those that set the standard in innovation, service excellence, and consumer-centric solutions. Each year, Boston Brand Research & Media honors companies that excel through their visionary leadership, exceptional offerings, and industry-defining innovations, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted authority in recognizing global excellence across diverse sectors.About the Global Brand Frontier AwardsThe Global Brand Frontier Awards, established by Boston Brand Research & Media, recognize and celebrate the world’s most dynamic brands across various industries. The awards highlight companies that demonstrate extraordinary innovation, leadership, and a commitment to delivering excellence globally. The awards are a benchmark for global success, identifying brands that are setting the standard in their industries.To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Frontier Awards, please visit this link For more information, please contact:

