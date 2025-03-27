Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a temporary injunction against Maria Margarita Rojas and her network of Houston-area clinics for unlawfully providing abortions and illegally practicing medicine without a license.

“This network of clinics illegally aborted unborn children and practiced medicine without a license, intentionally deceiving and endangering the communities they claimed to serve,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Today’s win means these fake clinics will remain closed and be prevented from harming anyone else while the case continues. Life is sacred and I will always do everything in my power to protect the most vulnerable and uphold Texas law.”

On March 17, Attorney General Paxton announced the arrest of Rojas for providing unlawful abortions and illegally operating a network of clinics by employing unlicensed individuals who falsely presented themselves as medical professionals. Two other employees who conspired with Rojas to run the clinics were also arrested. Attorney General Paxton’s Healthcare Program Enforcement Division quickly obtained a temporary restraining order to prevent the clinics from continuing to operate illegally.

Now, a Texas district court judge has issued a temporary injunction that ensures Rojas’s clinics will not reopen following the expiration of the temporary restraining order.

