Free app seeks to match Veterans with personalized list of benefits

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering. MyVetBENEFITS is not a service of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

If you or a family member served in the military, you’ve probably asked yourself, “Am I getting all the benefits I’m eligible for?” With thousands of benefits available through VA, other federal and state agencies, and more than 40,000 military-focused nonprofits, navigating the system can be overwhelming.

Veterans and their families can get instantly matched to benefits specifically for them on MyVetBENEFITS.

What is MyVetBENEFITS?

MyVetBENEFITS is a free and easy-to-use third-party, mobile app and website that matches Veterans to the benefits they’re most likely eligible for—no guesswork, no confusion.

Answer a few simple questions about your or your family member’s service. Get a personalized benefits list of benefits tailored to you. Save, compare and explore benefits anytime, from any device.

Who can use MyVetBENEFITS?

From a new recruit exploring benefits for the first time or a service member preparing to transition back to civilian life, to Veterans, caregivers and surviving family members, all can use MyVetBENEFITS.

Where to find MyVetBENEFITS?

Download MyVetBENEFITS for free in the App Store, Google Play, or visit MyVetBENEFITS.com. No matter how you access the app, your matched and saved benefits stay synced across all your devices, so you can access them anytime, anywhere.

Why use MyVetBENEFITS?

Find benefits faster. No more endless searches—get matched instantly.

Stay organized. Save and compare benefits across federal, state and nonprofit organizations.

Discover state benefits. Thinking of moving? See which states offer the best support.

Connect with assistance. Get direct access to services like disability claims support, employment, health & wellness, financial assistance and more.

Serving those who served

The Veteran-led team at MyVetBENEFTIS has built a platform to make the process simple, fast and accessible for every service member, Veteran and family.

Go to MyVetBENEFITS.com or click below to get matched to your benefits today.