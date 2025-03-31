SmartLaw Expands Legal Assistance to Japanese-Speaking Clients Through Partnership with EHI

SmartLaw announces partnership with EHI/Emergency Help International to expand their legal services to Japanese-speaking clients.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLaw, a Southern California-based non-profit dedicated to linking individuals and businesses with qualified legal representation, is excited to announce a new partnership with EHI/Emergency Help International to expand their services to Japanese-speaking clients in the United States and Japan.

This partnership enhances SmartLaw's ability to connect clients to their network of specialized attorneys through the introduction of Japanese translation services. EHI is an L.A.-based non-profit that provides free Japanese-language assistance to businesses and individuals throughout the U.S.

As part of this collaboration, EHI will translate applications for SmartLaw and provide introductory translation assistance, enabling SmartLaw to assist more clients in English, Spanish, Mandarin, and now Japanese. SmartLaw and EHI anticipate most referrals to be focused on business and international law.

About SmartLaw

SmartLaw is a non-profit organization certified by the State Bar of California, operating in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura Counties. As the lawyer referral service of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, SmartLaw handles 31,000 calls annually, offering free referrals and basic legal information.

SmartLaw is committed to championing access to justice for underserved communities and low-to-moderate-income consumers through innovative programs. Their Incubator Program connects young lawyers with underserved communities for a reduced fee, providing clients with limited resources the representation they need while enabling new attorneys to gain hands-on experience. Additionally, SmartLaw’s Dependency Court Program ensures competent, affordable representation for Los Angeles County youths in probate and tort claims.

About EHI

EHI/ Emergency Help International is a Los Angeles-based non-profit that provides free Japanese-language assistance services to businesses and individuals. EHI’s collaboration with SmartLaw will help provide attorney referrals for associations, chambers of commerce, and companies in Japan, as well as Japanese communities and companies in the U.S. They also provide assistance in various emergency situations, such as for Japanese nationals living around the world, Japanese companies overseas, and Japanese travelers, in the event of theft, remittance consultations, missing persons, sudden illness, and more.

