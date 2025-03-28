International Ocean Film Festival Announces Award Winners From 10 Categories

2025 International Ocean Film Festival advert International Ocean Film Festival 2025

More than 200 Filmmakers Representing 35 Different Countries Submitted Entries. Festival Runs April 11 – 13, 2025, at San Francisco Cowell Theatre, Fort Mason.

This year’s submissions were of the highest quality production wise, spanning a broad range of ocean-inspired topics. Selecting finalists was very challenging, as all film submissions were outstanding” — Ana Blanco, Executive Director

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 22nd Annual International Ocean Film Festival www.intloceanfilmfest.org ), dedicated to showcasing films that inspire appreciation and care for the ocean, announces this year’s award winners in the categories: Coastal Culture, Conservation, DEI, Director, Environment, Exploration, Golden Gate (bestowed to San Francisco Bay Area filmmaker), Marine Sciences, Short and Jury. Entries included documentary films in short, animation and full-length categories. Ten honorees were selected from more than 200 entries representing 35 countries. These 10, plus a juried selection of additional outstanding films, will be presented April 11 - 13 at the Cowell Theatre, Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco. An advance screening showcasing two films will take place on Saturday, April 5, at the Smith San Rafael Film Center in San Rafael--home of the Mill Valley Film Festival. Festival Passes, plus Individual, Student, Youth and Senior Sunday tickets available: https://intloceanfilmfest.org/2025-tickets-passes “This year’s submissions were of the highest quality production wise, spanning a broad range of ocean-inspired topics. Selecting our official selections was very challenging, as all film submissions were outstanding,” said Ana Blanco, Executive Director. “A competitive, award-winning festival, the International Ocean Film Festival is a global platform for ocean literacy and education through independent film. Engaging audiences with what lies below the ocean waterline through the power of film is what makes our festival so special and provides a unique opportunity for filmmakers around the world.”Filmmakers for this, the 22nd year, took on a wide variety of themes, including ocean plastic, the beauty of nature, loss of biodiversity, and personal stories about moving forward after a near-death experience in the water. Judges cited “Turtle Walker,” winner of the Conservation Award, as a majestic account of the power of one person and what he or she can do to help save a species. Blanco added, “We were also impressed with the in-depth reporting presented in “Monsters,” winner of the Golden Gate Award. Audiences are seeking inspiring stories that are hopeful and affect change in our global effort to protect our planet.”2025 Category Winners:Coastal Culture Award: One With the WhalePete Chelkowski, Jim Wickens, USAConservation Award: Turtle WalkerTaira Malaney, IndiaDEI Award: Above SinaiKylie Zarmati, USADirector Award: The Big SeaChris Nelson, Lewis Arnold, UKEnvironment Award: Sequoias of the SeaAna Blanco, Natasha Benjamin, USAExploration Award: Arctic DivePhilipp Herrman Griess, GermanyGolden Gate Award: MonstersSkyler Thomas, USAMarine Sciences Award: Defend the DeepLiz Rubin, Richard Charter, USAShort Award: The Mother of Diamonds – KimberliteAlexander Benedik, AustriaJury Award: PeixinhoKaushiik Subramaniam, UKA registered California non-profit, the International Ocean Film Foundation (IOFF) acknowledges the contributions of donors who support its global education programs.2025 International Ocean Film Festival Supporters:Orange County Community FoundationThe William H. Donner FoundationSilicon Valley Community FoundationThe OrcaTerra Fund2025 International Ocean Film Festival Sponsors:HHMI | Tangled Bank StudiosJenga OceanRBC Wealth ManagementAbout the International Ocean Film Foundation (IOFF)Since its launch in 2004, the San Francisco-based International Ocean Film Festival has attracted thousands of participants worldwide, including filmmakers and enthusiasts, athletes, educators, students, and ocean philanthropists. In the span of 22 years, the festival has presented more than 1020 films from 46 countries and energized conversations via panel discussions with global filmmakers, ocean stewards and philanthropists. The International Ocean Film Festival also hosts a student ocean film program which showcases a selection of films curated for middle and high school students. Free for students, this opportunity is made possible from proceeds raised at the annual “Off the Reef” benefit--an evening fundraiser where one or more Ocean Champions are honored. An Ocean Champion is an individual whose dedication, and work helping the ocean, is exemplary. The International Ocean Film Foundation (IOFF) is a California 501(c)(3) non-profit.

