International Ocean Film Festival Announces Award Winners From 10 Categories
More than 200 Filmmakers Representing 35 Different Countries Submitted Entries. Festival Runs April 11 – 13, 2025, at San Francisco Cowell Theatre, Fort Mason.
“This year’s submissions were of the highest quality production wise, spanning a broad range of ocean-inspired topics. Selecting our official selections was very challenging, as all film submissions were outstanding,” said Ana Blanco, Executive Director. “A competitive, award-winning festival, the International Ocean Film Festival is a global platform for ocean literacy and education through independent film. Engaging audiences with what lies below the ocean waterline through the power of film is what makes our festival so special and provides a unique opportunity for filmmakers around the world.”
Filmmakers for this, the 22nd year, took on a wide variety of themes, including ocean plastic, the beauty of nature, loss of biodiversity, and personal stories about moving forward after a near-death experience in the water. Judges cited “Turtle Walker,” winner of the Conservation Award, as a majestic account of the power of one person and what he or she can do to help save a species. Blanco added, “We were also impressed with the in-depth reporting presented in “Monsters,” winner of the Golden Gate Award. Audiences are seeking inspiring stories that are hopeful and affect change in our global effort to protect our planet.”
2025 Category Winners:
Coastal Culture Award: One With the Whale
Pete Chelkowski, Jim Wickens, USA
Conservation Award: Turtle Walker
Taira Malaney, India
DEI Award: Above Sinai
Kylie Zarmati, USA
Director Award: The Big Sea
Chris Nelson, Lewis Arnold, UK
Environment Award: Sequoias of the Sea
Ana Blanco, Natasha Benjamin, USA
Exploration Award: Arctic Dive
Philipp Herrman Griess, Germany
Golden Gate Award: Monsters
Skyler Thomas, USA
Marine Sciences Award: Defend the Deep
Liz Rubin, Richard Charter, USA
Short Award: The Mother of Diamonds – Kimberlite
Alexander Benedik, Austria
Jury Award: Peixinho
Kaushiik Subramaniam, UK
A registered California non-profit, the International Ocean Film Foundation (IOFF) acknowledges the contributions of donors who support its global education programs.
2025 International Ocean Film Festival Supporters:
Orange County Community Foundation
The William H. Donner Foundation
Silicon Valley Community Foundation
The OrcaTerra Fund
2025 International Ocean Film Festival Sponsors:
HHMI | Tangled Bank Studios
Jenga Ocean
RBC Wealth Management
About the International Ocean Film Foundation (IOFF)
Since its launch in 2004, the San Francisco-based International Ocean Film Festival has attracted thousands of participants worldwide, including filmmakers and enthusiasts, athletes, educators, students, and ocean philanthropists. In the span of 22 years, the festival has presented more than 1020 films from 46 countries and energized conversations via panel discussions with global filmmakers, ocean stewards and philanthropists. The International Ocean Film Festival also hosts a student ocean film program which showcases a selection of films curated for middle and high school students. Free for students, this opportunity is made possible from proceeds raised at the annual “Off the Reef” benefit--an evening fundraiser where one or more Ocean Champions are honored. An Ocean Champion is an individual whose dedication, and work helping the ocean, is exemplary. The International Ocean Film Foundation (IOFF) is a California 501(c)(3) non-profit.
