22nd Annual San Francisco International Ocean Film Foundation Benefit Recognizes Ocean Conservationist Wendy Benchley

San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival recognizes Ocean Champions who make significant positive impact on the marine environment. In 2025, ocean conservationist, marine policy advocate and member of Women's Diving Hall of Fame, Wendy Benchley, wi 22nd Annual San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival (IOFF) logo 22nd annual SF International Ocean Film Festival names ocean conservationist, marine policy advocate and member of the Women's Diving Hall of Fame, Wendy Benchley, as Ocean Champion.

SF International Ocean Film Festival opens ticket sales for March 20 Off the Reef fundraiser at Golden Gate Club. Wendy Benchley named Ocean Champion.

Film is powerful tool that can inspire great things. Movie “Jaws” motivated positive action for marine environment, such as increase in students applying to oceanography and marine biology programs.” — Wendy Benchley, wife of late "JAWS" author Peter Benchley

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 22nd Annual San Francisco International Ocean Film Foundation “Off the Reef” Benefit to Recognize Ocean Conservationist and Marine Advocate Wendy BenchleyMarch 20 Event Tickets AvailableThe 22nd Annual International Ocean Film Festival (IOFF / www.intloceanfilmfest .org), dedicated to showcasing films that inspire appreciation and care for the ocean, announces that tickets are now on sale for the March 20 “Off the Reef” benefit fundraiser . The dinner and auction will be held at the Golden Gate Club in the San Francisco Presidio.Each year, the IOFF recognizes an Ocean Champion who has made a significant positive impact on the marine environment. In 2025, ocean conservationist, marine policy advocate and member of the Women's Diving Hall of Fame, Wendy Benchley, will be honored. Benchley is the wife of the late Peter Benchley, author of the novel “Jaws.” Published by Doubleday in 1974, the story tells of a large great white shark that preys upon a fictional Long Island resort town. American director Steven Spielberg produced the namesake summer blockbuster, which won several awards for music and editing. “Jaws” was the first major motion picture to be shot on the ocean. 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the film."I am honored to receive this commendation," said Benchley. "Film is a powerful tool that can inspire anyone to do great things. In fact, even though the story in Peter’s novel is fictional, the movie “Jaws” motivated many actual positive actions for the marine environment. In years following its release, universities saw a significant increase in the number of students applying to oceanography and marine biology programs.” The evening’s guests will have an exclusive look at some intriguing vintage footage recorded in Martha’s Vineyard during the making of “Jaws.”Additional highlights of the evening include a live auction–anchored by a trip for two on any Viking Cruise eight-day ocean voyage–a wine lottery game featuring bottles that retail from $40 to $350, plus numerous additional silent auction items, as well as dinner and dancing.Proceeds from “Off the Reef” directly fund the annual Free Student Education Program for middle and high school students. These special screenings in San Francisco feature a selection of films curated to appeal to young adults. Esteemed marine education guest speakers, filmmakers, and scientists also attend the screenings to share their insights and knowledge. The goal of the student series is to improve ocean literacy and education through film. For more than twenty-two years, the International Ocean Film Foundation has used the power of visual storytelling to inspire audiences to appreciate, protect, restore, and care for the ocean.Date and VenueMarch 20, 20256 p.m. to 11 p.m.Golden Gate Club135 Fisher LoopThe Presidio, San FranciscoProgramCocktails and silent auctionPlated dinner with wineOcean Champion award presentationLive auctionDancingTickets$225 individual$3,500 – table sponsorship (table for 10)Purchase linkOff the Reef event pageAbout the International Ocean Film FestivalSince its launch in 2004, the San Francisco-based International Ocean Film Festival (IOFF) has attracted thousands of participants worldwide, including filmmakers and enthusiasts, athletes, educators, students, and ocean philanthropists. In the span of 22 years, the festival has presented more than 1020 films from 46 countries and energized conversations via panel and 1:1 discussions with global filmmakers, ocean stewards and philanthropists. In tandem with the three-day festival, the IOFF hosts a student program that showcases a curated pick of films for young adults. Free to students, this series is made possible from proceeds raised at the annual “Off the Reef” benefit. The International Ocean Film Foundation is a California 501(c)(3) non-profit.Twitter @oceanfilmfestInstagram @intloceanfilmfest--- # # # ---Media assets available for download at https://intloceanfilmfest.org/media PR Contacts:Martha BlanchfieldRenegade PRmartha@renegade-pr.com650 483-8816Ana BlancoExecutive DirectorInternational Ocean Film Festivalinfo@inteloceanfilmfest.org415 561-6251San Francisco, California

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.