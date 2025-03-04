22nd Annual San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival April 11 – 13 Announces Official Selections

22nd Annual San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival (IOFF) is April 11 - 13 22nd Annual International Ocean Film Festival, April 11 - 13 Award-winning ocean and nature documentary, "Turtle Walker," celebrates Indian biologist and conservationist Satish Bhaskar. "Turtle Walker" honored as opening night film at 22nd annual SF International Ocean Film Festival.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 22nd Annual International Ocean Film Festival (www.intloceanfilmfest.org) , dedicated to showcasing films that inspire appreciation and care for the ocean, announces its full festival line-up, kicking off with an April 11 Opening Night screening of “Turtle Walker,” an award-winning film celebrating the pioneering work of Indian biologist and conservationist Satish Bhaskar. A man who dedicated his life to the study of sea turtles, Bhaskar’s research serves as a baseline for today’s restoration efforts at critical nesting beaches throughout India. From April 11 – 13, more than 30 independent films will be shown at the Cowell Theatre in San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture and the Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael. Film Festival Passes will be available for purchase starting March 4 at 4pm Pacific; Individual General Admission tickets will be available for purchase starting March 10. Both Film Festival Passes and Individual General Admission tickets may be purchased at https://intloceanfilmfest.org/ "Now more than ever, our mission to elevate and celebrate important stories of ocean conservation is both critical and timely. So, kicking off our three-day weekend with “Turtle Walker” on Opening Night is significant: it highlights the exponential impact that one person can have–fueled more by his passion and vision than anything else. In the case of Satish, his indomitable spirit saved the enigmatic creatures from extinction, and reminds us how precious our planet is,” said Ana Blanco, Executive Director. “The following three days exemplify the impact that one person can have–ranging from a film director, to a concerned individual, to simply someone who cares about our planet. Everyone who appreciates the ocean and wants to learn more is invited to attend.”The mission of the International Ocean Film Foundation (IOFF) is to be the premier global platform for ocean literacy and education through independent film. Subject matter of the 30+ selected films ranges from marine wildlife, conservation efforts, ocean environments, coastal cultures, ocean sports and exploration to ocean heroes and more. Each festival day will include post-screening Q&As with visiting filmmakers from around the world.As a competitive award-winning festival, the International Ocean Film Festival recognizes outstanding submissions from twelve categories: Environmental, Marine Sciences, Exploration, Ocean Sports, Coastal Island Culture, Animation, Conservation, Diversity, Shorts, Equity & Inclusion, Director, Jury and the Golden Gate Award (bestowed to a San Francisco Bay Area filmmaker). Winners in each category will be announced on March 17.In addition to the main festival, IOFF hosts a free Student Film Education program, featuring selections that have been chosen to resonate with middle and high school students. Reservations to attend the Student Film Education program are still being accepted.2025 Official SelectionsFriday, April 11A Coral is Born, Rosa Turián (SF USA) 6 minPeixinho (Little Fish), Kaushiik Subramaniam* (UK) 8 minSouls, Ian Mun* (Singapore) 12 minDefend The Deep, Liz Rubin*, Richard Charter (SF USA) 23 minFriday, April 11 - Opening NightWild Hope: Whale Shark Homecoming, Geoff Luck (USA) 15 minTurtle Walker, Taira Malaney* (India) 75 minSaturday, April 12Wild Hope: The Great Ocean Cleanup, Geoff Luck (USA) 15 minThe Human Side of Plastic, Babacar Thiaw, Andrew Lynch, Ben Ayers, Rush Sturges (USA) 15 minCasa Congo - Las Tejedoras, Tabata Piccinelli* (Italy) 21 minFootprints on Katmai, Max Romey (USA) 22 minCaleb - Beyond the Bite, Nicola Gerrard (South Africa) 7 minMonsters, Skylar Thomas* (SF USA) 71 minThe Mother of Diamonds: Kimberlite, Alexander Benedik (Austria) 6 minImmersive, Rohan Thomas* (UK) 23 minThe Big Sea, Lewis Arnold*, Chris Nelson* (UK) 75 minsSaturday, April 12 - Surf NightAbove Sinai, Kylie Zarmati, (USA) 13 minThe Cigarette Surfboard, Ben Judkins, (USA) 93 minSunday, April 13Battle of the Blues, Adam Ryokichi Ernster* (SF USA) 26 minA Sentinel's End, Thomas John Dietz, Ph.D.* (SF USA) 9 minOne with the Whale, Pete Chelkowski, Jim Wickens (USA) 80 min5 Degrees, 6 Minutes, 7AM, Jeremy Chapman, Veronique Ebers (Germany) 4 minArctic Dive, Philipp Herrman Griess (Germany) 75 minDeep Look: Watch this Starfish Protect her Babies from Danger, Josh Cassidy* (SF USA) 6 minSaving Seagrass, Robert Boyd* (SF USA) 15 minA Living Shoreline, Packard Jennings* (SF USA) 17 minSequoias of the Sea, Natasha Benjamin*, Ana Blanco* (SF USA) 54 min(SF USA) San Francisco Bay Area filmmakers.*Anticipated to appear for post-screening Q&A.Members of the press and cinema community are invited to request a festival pass by contacting IOFF at www.intloceanfilmfest.org/media About the International Ocean Film Foundation (IOFF)Since its launch in 2004, the San Francisco-based International Ocean Film Festival (IOFF) has attracted thousands of participants worldwide, including filmmakers and enthusiasts, athletes, educators, students, and ocean philanthropists. In the span of 22 years, the festival has presented more than 1020 films from 46 countries and energized conversations via panel discussions with global filmmakers, ocean stewards and philanthropists. As part of the festival, the IOFF also hosts a student ocean film program showcasing a selection of films curated for middle and high school students. Free for students, this opportunity is made possible from proceeds raised at the annual “Off the Reef” benefit--an evening fundraiser where one or more Ocean Champions are honored. An Ocean Champion is an individual whose dedication, and work helping the ocean, is exemplary. The International Ocean Film Foundation is a California 501(c)(3) non-profit.Twitter @oceanfilmfestInstagram @intloceanfilmfest

