22nd Annual San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival April 11 – 13 Announces Official Selections
Opening Night Film “Turtle Walker” Chronicles Pioneering Work of India’s Satish Bhaskar—Sea Turtle Biologist and Conservationist Tickets On Sale Now
"Now more than ever, our mission to elevate and celebrate important stories of ocean conservation is both critical and timely. So, kicking off our three-day weekend with “Turtle Walker” on Opening Night is significant: it highlights the exponential impact that one person can have–fueled more by his passion and vision than anything else. In the case of Satish, his indomitable spirit saved the enigmatic creatures from extinction, and reminds us how precious our planet is,” said Ana Blanco, Executive Director. “The following three days exemplify the impact that one person can have–ranging from a film director, to a concerned individual, to simply someone who cares about our planet. Everyone who appreciates the ocean and wants to learn more is invited to attend.”
The mission of the International Ocean Film Foundation (IOFF) is to be the premier global platform for ocean literacy and education through independent film. Subject matter of the 30+ selected films ranges from marine wildlife, conservation efforts, ocean environments, coastal cultures, ocean sports and exploration to ocean heroes and more. Each festival day will include post-screening Q&As with visiting filmmakers from around the world.
As a competitive award-winning festival, the International Ocean Film Festival recognizes outstanding submissions from twelve categories: Environmental, Marine Sciences, Exploration, Ocean Sports, Coastal Island Culture, Animation, Conservation, Diversity, Shorts, Equity & Inclusion, Director, Jury and the Golden Gate Award (bestowed to a San Francisco Bay Area filmmaker). Winners in each category will be announced on March 17.
In addition to the main festival, IOFF hosts a free Student Film Education program, featuring selections that have been chosen to resonate with middle and high school students. Reservations to attend the Student Film Education program are still being accepted.
2025 Official Selections
Friday, April 11
A Coral is Born, Rosa Turián (SF USA) 6 min
Peixinho (Little Fish), Kaushiik Subramaniam* (UK) 8 min
Souls, Ian Mun* (Singapore) 12 min
Defend The Deep, Liz Rubin*, Richard Charter (SF USA) 23 min
Friday, April 11 - Opening Night
Wild Hope: Whale Shark Homecoming, Geoff Luck (USA) 15 min
Turtle Walker, Taira Malaney* (India) 75 min
Saturday, April 12
Wild Hope: The Great Ocean Cleanup, Geoff Luck (USA) 15 min
The Human Side of Plastic, Babacar Thiaw, Andrew Lynch, Ben Ayers, Rush Sturges (USA) 15 min
Casa Congo - Las Tejedoras, Tabata Piccinelli* (Italy) 21 min
Footprints on Katmai, Max Romey (USA) 22 min
Caleb - Beyond the Bite, Nicola Gerrard (South Africa) 7 min
Monsters, Skylar Thomas* (SF USA) 71 min
The Mother of Diamonds: Kimberlite, Alexander Benedik (Austria) 6 min
Immersive, Rohan Thomas* (UK) 23 min
The Big Sea, Lewis Arnold*, Chris Nelson* (UK) 75 mins
Saturday, April 12 - Surf Night
Above Sinai, Kylie Zarmati, (USA) 13 min
The Cigarette Surfboard, Ben Judkins, (USA) 93 min
Sunday, April 13
Battle of the Blues, Adam Ryokichi Ernster* (SF USA) 26 min
A Sentinel's End, Thomas John Dietz, Ph.D.* (SF USA) 9 min
One with the Whale, Pete Chelkowski, Jim Wickens (USA) 80 min
5 Degrees, 6 Minutes, 7AM, Jeremy Chapman, Veronique Ebers (Germany) 4 min
Arctic Dive, Philipp Herrman Griess (Germany) 75 min
Deep Look: Watch this Starfish Protect her Babies from Danger, Josh Cassidy* (SF USA) 6 min
Saving Seagrass, Robert Boyd* (SF USA) 15 min
A Living Shoreline, Packard Jennings* (SF USA) 17 min
Sequoias of the Sea, Natasha Benjamin*, Ana Blanco* (SF USA) 54 min
(SF USA) San Francisco Bay Area filmmakers.
*Anticipated to appear for post-screening Q&A.
Members of the press and cinema community are invited to request a festival pass by contacting IOFF at www.intloceanfilmfest.org/media.
About the International Ocean Film Foundation (IOFF)
Since its launch in 2004, the San Francisco-based International Ocean Film Festival (IOFF) has attracted thousands of participants worldwide, including filmmakers and enthusiasts, athletes, educators, students, and ocean philanthropists. In the span of 22 years, the festival has presented more than 1020 films from 46 countries and energized conversations via panel discussions with global filmmakers, ocean stewards and philanthropists. As part of the festival, the IOFF also hosts a student ocean film program showcasing a selection of films curated for middle and high school students. Free for students, this opportunity is made possible from proceeds raised at the annual “Off the Reef” benefit--an evening fundraiser where one or more Ocean Champions are honored. An Ocean Champion is an individual whose dedication, and work helping the ocean, is exemplary. The International Ocean Film Foundation is a California 501(c)(3) non-profit.
http://www.intloceanfilmfest.org
https://www.facebook.com/intloceanfilmfest
Twitter @oceanfilmfest
Instagram @intloceanfilmfest
Martha Blanchfield
International Ocean Film Foundation
+1 (415) 828-8860
martha@intloceanfilmfest.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.