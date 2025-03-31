Planet TV Studios ‘New Frontiers’ Episode on Mirion Technologies, Accelerating Advancements in Precision Medicine, Airing Q2 2025: The content in the episode is a Planet TV Studios Original & it is brought to you by & sponsored by Planet TV Studios

Mirion Planet TV Studios New Frontiers Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series. Mirion Technologies, Inc. in New Frontiers Episode Airing Q2 2025 on Bloomberg.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios is proud to announce an upcoming episode of its acclaimed series “New Frontiers,” focusing on Mirion Technologies, Inc., a global leader in radiation safety, science, and medicine, and BAMF Health, a cutting-edge Theranostics center that harnesses Mirion’s comprehensive solutions as they revolutionize cancer imaging and treatment. This insightful documentary is scheduled to air in the second quarter of 2025 on Bloomberg Television.

This episode aims to provide viewers with a look at how cancer care centers and end-to-end solutions providers are coming together to shape the future of precision medicine and, ultimately contribute to transformative advancements in cancer care.



About Planet TV Studios

Planet TV Studios is a leading producer of engaging and informative television content, showcasing stories that inspire and educate audiences around the world. Through its “New Frontiers” series, the studio explores revolutionary developments in various industries, bringing viewers closer to the innovations that are shaping the future.



About Gina Grad

Planet TV Studios is proud to announce the return of Gina Grad as the host for this installment of New Frontiers. Grad, a prominent voice in radio broadcasting, celebrated author, and seasoned podcast host, is widely recognized for her impactful contributions on The Adam Carolla Show and her children's book on blended family dynamics, My Extra Mom. Her engaging delivery, genuine approach, and innate storytelling abilities continue to bring fresh insights and depth to the innovative topics explored on the show.



About Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Mirion is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. Focused on nuclear and safety, the Mirion Technologies group is committed to powering advancements in nuclear energy through proven radiation safety technologies and expertise. Dedicated to driving better patient outcomes, the Mirion Medical group is focused on improving quality in cancer care through its broad range of solutions that enhance the delivery and ensure safety across the medical landscape. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,800 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at https://www.mirion.com/.



About BAMF Health

BAMF Health is the world’s first vertically integrated platform for intelligence-based precision medicine. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, BAMF Health employs the most advanced theranostic imaging technology to detect and treat cancer and other diseases and conduct advanced clinical trials. Our overriding mission is to empower patients to become people again. With a team of data scientists, researchers, software engineers, and clinicians —all working in lockstep—we’re making good on it.

To learn more about BAMF Health visit www.bamfhealth.com and follow on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/bamfhealth) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/bamf-health/).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.