ScannX Shows New ScanPerfect® Software at TLA 2025

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScannX, the leading developer of cloud-based book scanning solutions for libraries, announces that it will exhibit in Booth #1725 at the Texas Library Association (TLA) 2025 Annual Conference, in the Kay Convention Center in Dallas, Texas from April 1-3.The company will be demonstrating its ScanPerfect software on Zeutschel and ScannX overhead book scanner’s including the Zeutschel OS15000 and ScannX OS4800V overhead scanners. The OS4800V is ScannX’s latest addition to its line of affordable A3 overhead scanners rated at 470 dpi optical resolution, and starting at under $5,000. ScannX customers under a software assurance warranty, may upgrade to ScanPerfect at no additional charge.ScanPerfect Power Scanning FeaturesScan to over 25 destinations.Create up to 3 digital file formats automatically from each scanned file. Choose from over 12 file formats.Each scanned file can be sent to multiple destinations. No re-scan required.Auto-Scan with our overhead scanners. Just turn the page.Scan pages from left-to-right, or right-to-left.Save your place during breaks when scanning large volume archiving projects.

