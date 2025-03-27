ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 28-31) - Phoenix Area

Eastbound I-10 closed

between the State Route 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange and US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(March 31) for a traffic shift as part of the

I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

.

Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street

(downtown Phoenix)

and Baseline Road closed

(including the southbound SR 51 ramp to eastbound I-10).

Southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10

near Sky Harbor Airport

closed. Southbound SR 143 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed

.

Note

:

Some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday

. Allow extra travel time.

Primary Detour

: Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure will detour to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and can use southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe to either westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway). I-10 drivers also can avoid the closure by detouring on southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near Chandler Boulevard.

Note

:

Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday