School of Rock Expands International Footprint with Master Franchise Agreement in Germany

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- School of Rock , the global leader in performance-based music education, continues its international growth with a newly signed master franchise agreement for Germany. The deal marks another major milestone in the brand’s European expansion strategy and will bring a minimum of 35 new School of Rock locations to communities across Germany over the next 12 years.The agreement has been awarded to Dominik Ueblacker and Bill Cole, shareholders of Stein & Semmel GmbH – a name that fittingly translates to “Rock and Roll” in German. Their company plans to open the first school by the end of 2025 in Munich, with long-term plans to establish a presence in every major German market.“Germany is a natural next step for our European growth, not only because of its deep cultural ties to music, including the Beatles’ early performances in Hamburg, but because we continue to see strong international demand for our transformative music education program,” said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. “Dominik and Bill bring a powerful combination of entrepreneurial drive, local insight, and a genuine passion for our mission, and we are thrilled to partner with them to introduce School of Rock to students and families across Germany.”Bill Cole, a native of Ontario, Canada, has spent his career launching start-ups and leading innovation teams across continents before settling in Munich. A lifelong musician, Bill grew up in a musical household, started playing guitar at a young age, and still performs in a band with his wife, Bea.“I come from a very musical family,” said Cole. “By the time I was my son Phinn’s age, I was already an avid and passionate guitar player. I still play in a band with my amazing wife, Bea, and I have always been inspired by my sister, Joanne, who has made an incredible career in the music industry. With School of Rock Germany, I hope to give young musicians the same life-changing opportunities I had – building confidence, friendships, and creative expression through the magic of playing music together.”Born and raised in Munich, Dominik Ueblacker brings a strong background in business, technology, and community impact, as well as first-hand experience of the local market, to this venture. After studying political science and economics, he spent years leading digital product development teams for top international clients and co-founded a mobile app development company. Today, he continues to work with global organizations such as PwC and Accenture Song while also serving as the voluntary president of a local sports club in his hometown, south of Munich.“School of Rock Germany allows me to combine my professional experience with my passion for youth development,” said Ueblacker. “It’s incredibly fulfilling to bring this inspiring concept to life in my home country and give more young people the opportunity to grow through music.”The agreement was officially signed on March 25 at Youth Enrichment Brands’ (YEB) headquarters in San Rafael, California. Cole and his wife, Bea, joined YEB CEO Justin Hoeveler in person, while Ueblacker participated virtually from Munich.This announcement follows the recent milestone of School of Rock opening its 400th franchise location in Reno, Nevada. The Germany master franchise agreement marks the latest step in the brand’s accelerating European expansion, which currently includes schools in Spain, Portugal, and Ireland, with a new location set to open in London later this year under a separate UK master agreement.As School of Rock continues to scale globally, its commitment to delivering high-impact music education through performance-based learning remains at the core of its success. From guitar and bass to drums, piano, and vocals, students learn through iconic rock songs and are empowered to take the stage with confidence.“Bill and Dominik are the partners we look for when we consider big new growth opportunities,” said Hoeveler. “They’re passionate about the mission and inspiring in their vision to transform music education in Germany. We are thrilled to be starting this journey with them!”# # #About School of RockSchool of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 650 schools open and in development across 23 global markets and has grown its student count from 4,000 in 2009 to over 70,000 today. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program.School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards in recent years: International Franchise Association’s 2025 and 2024 Franchisee of the Year Awards; six consecutive years as Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand and ranked #1 in the Children’s Enrichment Category in 2025; 2025 Best Children’s Services & Education Franchise by Global Franchise Awards; 2025 Franchise Business Review Top Franchise; 2024 Franchise Business Review Most Innovative Franchise; 2024 Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Culture100 List by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Silver Award for Employee Satisfaction by Franchising@Work; 2024 Award Finalist by Franchising@Work; and 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools.

