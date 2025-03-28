Study Shows that CBDa and CBD Significantly Improve Mobility in Dogs with Joint Discomfort

Earth Buddy’s Balance Hemp Extract contains an ideal ratio of 1:1 of CBDa and CBD for optimal results. Earth Buddy’s Mobility Hemp Extract features a powerful combination of 4:1 CBDa oil to CBD oil to support healthy joints.

Earth Buddy Pet conducted a noteworthy and game-changing study in 2022 on the effects of CBDa with CBD to improve joint health in dogs.

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Buddy Pet, a trusted name in pet care, conducted a noteworthy and game-changing study in 2022 on the effects of CBDa (cannabidiolic acid) with CBD (cannabidiol) to improve joint health in dogs. With guidance from the Veterinary Cannabis Society and in partnership with MoreBetter, LTD, Earth Buddy Pet’s goal was to help pet owners make better decisions with data and facts, not just reviews, when using CBDa products for dogs.

Using two different products (including their Balance Hemp Extract and Mobility Hemp Extract), Earth Buddy partnered with the local Colorado pet store chain Poudre Pet & Feed to find participants to join the study. With around 30 dogs suffering from joint discomfort participating, the study lasted 26 days. Using three different veterinary pain assessments (Canine BPI, C.O.D.I., H.C.P.I), pet owners used Earth Buddy’s CBDa oil with CBD for dogs daily for around 20 days and answered daily questions.

Many of the pet owners still saw significant improvements in their dog’s joint health using either the Mobility or Balance Hemp Extracts. Pet owners using the Mobility 500mg reported a 60% improvement in their dog’s enjoyment of life in just 20 days. Pet owners using Balance 500mg reported a 50% improvement in running ability in 20 days of consistent use.

“Earth Buddy used the available scientific research, in combination with our veterinary network, to formulate two different products containing the raw extract from hemp containing CBDa,” noted Sean Zyer, Founder of Earth Buddy Pet. “Our goal was to offer pet parents a safer and more effective way to address aging dogs & cats suffering from a variety of discomforts without sedating them. Our Joint Mobility Study on CBDa for dogs confirms that our efforts were successful and allows pet parents to make informed decisions on pet joint supplements with data, not hype!”

About Earth Buddy

Earth Buddy was created in 2016 with the goal of creating small-batch, natural pet products with organic hemp plant compounds that give our best friends the quality of life they deserve as they grow older. With over 25 years of combined pet care and industry experience, their focus is on transparency and quality sourcing.

Earth Buddy Pet - Hemp Supplements for Dogs and Cats

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.